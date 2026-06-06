In-State Defensive Lineman Headed To Big Ten Over Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles aren't in a great spot on the recruiting trail. Over the last few months, the Seminoles have fallen outside of the top-50 in the class rankings.

That's a far cry from where the Seminoles are expected to be year in and year out. Somehow, head coach Mike Norvell is on pace to sign his worst recruiting class since arriving in Tallahassee nearly seven years ago.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

Another target is headed elsewhere but it's not necessarily the end of the world for Florida State

Three-Star Defensive Lineman Heads To Nebraska Instead Of Staying In Sunshine State

On Friday, three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac announced his commitment to Nebraska over Florida State and Virginia.

The Seminoles joined the hunt for Demontagnac at the end of April. He was scheduled to officially visit Tallahassee next weekend. However, that trip appears to be off the table.

Let’s do it mannn !!!!! https://t.co/pQVlFbVe2M — Errol “trey” demontagnac III (@thetreydnac) June 6, 2026

It's worth noting that Florida State recently landed three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. and finds itself trending for three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis.

During his junior season at Armwood High School, Demontagnac III totaled 87 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Demontagnac III recorded at least one sack in nine outings. He finished with a season-high 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three sacks in a 38-21 victory against Gaither High School on August 22.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 855 overall prospect, the No. 98 DL, and the No. 83 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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