OT Target Chooses Mike Norvell's Former Program Over Florida State
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The Florida State Seminoles have pulled off a few recruiting wins since their slate of official visits kicked off two weeks ago.
So far, the most elusive position in #Tribe27 has been the offensive line. The Seminoles are yet to add a pledge in the trenches, missing out on a plethora of targets.
READ MORE: Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit
A thin board grows thinner in tough fashion in the middle of June.
Three-Star OL Picks Memphis Over Florida State
On Monday, three-star offensive lineman Jonathan Toney announced his commitment to Memphis, choosing the Tigers over Florida State and Appalachian State.
Toney took his official visit to Memphis last weekend. A day after wrapping up the trip, he went public with his pledge to the Tigers.
Florida State joined Toney's recruitment on the final day of May, offering him a scholarship after offensive line coach Herb Hand was impressed with his performance during the Seminoles' Elite Camp.
Toney was scheduled to officially visit FSU next week but that trip is now up in the air.
For now, the rising senior is headed to Memphis. That would've been great for head coach Mike Norvell seven years ago. Instead, Norvell just lost a recruiting battle to his former program.
The 6-foot-6, 268-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 1427 overall prospect, the No. 109 OT, and the No. 156 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
The Seminoles have a lack of options at offensive tackle. The only known recruit that Florida State has any traction with is three-star international prospect Oscar Webersink.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG