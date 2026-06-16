OT Target Chooses Mike Norvell's Former Program Over Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have pulled off a few recruiting wins since their slate of official visits kicked off two weeks ago.

So far, the most elusive position in #Tribe27 has been the offensive line. The Seminoles are yet to add a pledge in the trenches, missing out on a plethora of targets.

READ MORE: Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit

A thin board grows thinner in tough fashion in the middle of June.

Three-Star OL Picks Memphis Over Florida State

Jonathan Toney/Twitter

On Monday, three-star offensive lineman Jonathan Toney announced his commitment to Memphis, choosing the Tigers over Florida State and Appalachian State.

Toney took his official visit to Memphis last weekend. A day after wrapping up the trip, he went public with his pledge to the Tigers.

After a lot of prayer & discussion with my family, I am excited to announce that I am committed to @MemphisFB‼️ #GTG 🐅🐅🐅#CloseTheGap



Appreciate my family & everyone who helped me make my decision.



Tiger Nation‼️ #LetsWork #ToughAllDay #SufferWell @CoachAKwon @CoachHuff… pic.twitter.com/618leR6dVO — Jonathan Toney (@JToney_65) June 15, 2026

Florida State joined Toney's recruitment on the final day of May, offering him a scholarship after offensive line coach Herb Hand was impressed with his performance during the Seminoles' Elite Camp.

Toney was scheduled to officially visit FSU next week but that trip is now up in the air.

For now, the rising senior is headed to Memphis. That would've been great for head coach Mike Norvell seven years ago. Instead, Norvell just lost a recruiting battle to his former program.

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 1427 overall prospect, the No. 109 OT, and the No. 156 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

The Seminoles have a lack of options at offensive tackle. The only known recruit that Florida State has any traction with is three-star international prospect Oscar Webersink.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 57 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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