Running Back Target Surprises Florida State With Commitment Decision

The Florida State Seminoles have watched their recruiting efforts finally start to pay off this summer, with #Tribe27 growing at a rapid pace.

In recent weeks, the Seminoles secured four-star running back Jayden Miles. With that being said, Florida State is only carrying six running backs into the 2026 season, and will lose at least one member of the room following the campaign, as Tre Wisner is a senior.

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That makes it important for the coaching staff to sign multiple ball carriers in the current cycle.

Florida State will have to turn elsewhere after a surprising decision.

Florida State Loses Out On Three-Star South Georgia Athlete

Marquis Fennell/Twitter

On Thursday evening, three-star running back Marquis Fennell announced his commitment to Stanford. Fennell chose the Cardinal over Florida State, Colorado, and Georgia Tech in a shocking decision.

Fennell had been trending to Florida State for over a month. However, it appears Stanford made a late push to net his pledge. Fennell will be spending his college career in the ACC, but not with the Seminoles at this time.

Florida State offered Fennell back in January. He visited Tallahassee four separate times. The Seminoles had visions of utilizing Fennell as a versatile weapon across the offense.

Instead, they'll have to re-evaluate the board.

During his junior season at Valdosta High School, Fennell rushed 181 times for 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 764 yards and ten more scores. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

Fennell rushed for 100+ yards in nine of his 14 appearances. He recorded a season-high 24 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-26 victory against Brookwood High School on November 21.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is regarded as the No. 629 overall prospect, the No. 40 ATH, and the No. 75 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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