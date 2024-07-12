Top Defensive Back Target Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football Heavily In Pursuit
A summer of commitments could be just getting started for Florida State. After landing seven pledges in less than three weeks, the Seminoles are primed to continue their success on the recruiting trail through the remainder of July and into August.
On Friday morning, four-star defensive back Ladarian Clardy announced that he was moving closer to a decision. Clardy is planning to make his commitment on August 3 after previously releasing a top-10 that included FSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, UCF, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
Going into the announcement, Clardy plans to focus on the Seminoles, Rebels, Bulldogs, Knights, and Huskies, per On3's Chad Simmons. He took official visits to FSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and UCF last month.
Florida State has been monitoring Clardy for an extended duration of time but recently extended him a scholarship offer in May. He's quickly moved towards the top of the safety board with the Seminoles looking to continue adding quality young talent to the defensive backfield. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are likely grappling with the Rebels to win out for Clardy's pledge.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he recorded 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass deflections, and one touchdown on defense. He also rushed four times for 11 yards and a score while catching eight passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns on offense. Clardy returns kickoffs and punts for an Escambia High School squad that advanced to the playoffs last year.
The 5-foot-10.5, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 182 overall prospect, the No. 15 S, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 24 in the country.
