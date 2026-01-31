Former Offensive FSU Football Starter Hired by Kansas State

As Florida State’s offseason charges on, staff changes and roster moves continue to mount ahead of the 2026 season. The Seminoles added a new deputy athletics director and general manager of player personnel in John Garrett, parted ways with defensive ends and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, and brought on Nick Martin as the team looks to rebound from 2025.

Former FSU Offensive Lineman and Graduate Assistant Headed The Big 12

One coach who has spent the last five seasons with the program, both as a player and as an assistant offensive line coach, is former offensive guard D'Mitri Emmanuel, who joined the Seminoles in 2022. Emmanuel will now be headed to Manhattan, Kansas, to serve in a similar role with the Wildcats, per CBS Sports.

Kansas State is hiring D’Mitri Emmanuel as an o-line analyst, a source tells @CBSSports.



Emmanuel spent the last 2 seasons at Florida State, most recently serving as a GA and assistant o-line coach.



He's also a former 1st-team all-ACC OG with FSU.https://t.co/yRFlWAA58S pic.twitter.com/70q7gDPwtd — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 30, 2026

Emmanuel's Time at Florida State

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates with offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel (71) after a touchdown during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Emmanuel arrived in Tallahassee ahead of the 2022 season and solidified himself as a fixture on the offensive line, playing multiple positions. He started all 12 games at guard as a sophomore, earning All-ACC Third Team honors.



As a sophomore in 2023, he started all 14 contests and was named to the All-ACC First Team. Florida State went 23-4 in games he started, and over 799 pass-blocking snaps, Emmanuel surrendered just 20 pressures and 4.0 sacks. His role during the 2023 season helped elevate the Seminoles to a 13-0 perfect regular season run and their 16th ACC Championship.

The Waxhaw, North Carolina, native originally spent time developing the offensive line in Tallahassee, Florida, before switching to defense ahead of the 2024 season and back to offense in 2025. He was expected to help contribute to offensive line development in 2026.

The Wildcats have also recently hired head coach Collin Klein, a former Kansas State quarterback, after a 6-6 run last year. Klein has assembled a staff of young, promising coaches, including Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator, Jordan Peterson as defensive coordinator, and Thad Ward as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. Emmanuel will be joining former FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who now serves as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Kansas State.

