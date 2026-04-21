Another Setback Looming For FSU Football in QB Pursuit

The Florida State Seminoles cast a wide net to find a quarterback to lead #Tribe27. So far, those efforts have not been fruitful for a coaching staff in Tallahassee that is under considerable pressure.

The Seminoles have suffered blow after blow to their quarterback board since the beginning of April. In recent weeks, four-star Israel Abrams (Miami), four-star Jake Nawrot (Kentucky), and four-star Andre Adams (Colorado) ended up elsewhere. All three made decisions shortly after visiting FSU.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Star Projected to Lead Nation in Bold Prediction

With the dominos falling quickly, it might be long until Florida State misses out on another top target.

Four-Star QB Wonderful Monds IV Trending To Notre Dame

Champ Monds (1) of Vero Beach looks to pass in the FHSAA Class 7A state championship, Dec. 13, 2025, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, four-star quarterback Wonderful Monds IV reclassified from 2028 to 2027. A number of P4 programs instantly turned up the heat, including Florida State.

Monds IV made it to campus for a junior day in January and returned for an unofficial visit in March. He's met with head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker multiple times.

However, since his trip to Florida State, Monds IV has gone on to check out Ohio State and Notre Dame. Coming out of his experience in South Bend, multiple recruiting insiders have projected Monds IV to end up with the Fighting Irish, including On3's Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports' Brian Dohn.

This would be a hit for the Seminoles as it would mean the program has essentially struck out on four options. Once again, the coaching staff could be left scrambling.

Monds IV is young but immensely talented. He missed the majority of his sophomore season due to injury. Monds IV appeared in five games, completing 45/63 passes for 691 yards with seven touchdowns to zero interceptions. His Vero Beach High School squad came up just short of a state championship.

FSU true freshman wide receiver EJ White was one of Monds IV's teammates.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 263 overall prospect, the No. 20 QB, and the No. 24 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

If Monds IV ends up at Notre Dame, Florida State's options at quarterback dwindle to three-star Logan Flaherty.

Flaherty is committed to UCF but has explored his options recently. He visited the Seminoles earlier this offseason.

Four-star Jayce Johnson might be another name to know down the line. A local product out of Lowndes County High School, Johnson is steadfast in his commitment to Texas A&M.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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