Arkansas Razorbacks place former 'Nole on scholarship

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman announced some big news on his weekly television show earlier this week. According to Pittman, former Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson has been placed on scholarship. He originally transferred to Arkansas over the offseason as a walk-on.

“Warren is a big receiver that can run and we had the matchup,” Pittman told host Chuck Barrett according to HawgBeat. “Of course KJ had to make a great throw, but that’s why I put Warren Thompson on scholarship, because I knew he could do those type things and he’s getting better each week.”

Thompson has gotten off to a solid start to the 2021 season, catching four passes for 81 yards through two games, including a 60-yard touchdown. It likely helps that he played for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles in Tallahassee during the 2019 season.

The Florida native began his collegiate career with the Seminoles in 2018 as a member of former head coach Willie Taggart's inaugural class. Thompson and his high school teammate, Malcolm Lamar, snapped the "Armwood Curse" by signing with FSU.

It was expected that Thompson would play a big role on the offense from day one but he was unable to break into the rotation as he redshirted during his true freshman season. Following that, appeared in 12 games over the next two seasons and totaled 11 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Down the stretch of the 2020 season, it became obvious that head coach Mike Norvell was deferring to other skill players more than Thompson. In an effort to rebuild his career, he landed at Arkansas and seems to have changed his mindset.

