Biggest question marks heading into Florida State's spring camp

To say that this spring is an important one for Mike Norvell and his coaching staff would be an understatement. Entering year three Norvell and Florida State enter a pivotal spring that the coaches will hope they can use to answer some questions heading into the 2022 season.

Who will be the backup quarterback?

Florida State heads into the spring with Jordan Travis as the starter. There’s been a lot of debate on social media regarding what FSU and Coach Norvell have and haven’t done through the transfer portal this off-season as the ‘Noles enter the spring with just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Tate Rodemaker has seen spot duty at times during the past two seasons, struggling to look like he could lead the offense. True freshman AJ Duffy enters the spring as one of the prized 2021 signees for FSU. A good system fit, Duffy will have every opportunity to secure the backup role entering the summer.

Depending on how things unfold we could still see Mike Norvell address this spot once spring is over.

Will Travis Jay finally put it all together?

Has there been a player that fits what’s going on at FSU more than Jay? From inconsistent play to injuries, Travis just hasn’t realized his potential yet.

Coach Woodson slid Jay over to corner for the 2021 season in hopes that they could utilize Jay’s natural athleticism and size. Simply put, he struggled with technique as he was one of the worst-rated corners in the ACC.

Whether it’s corner, safety or the nickel Travis needs to put it all together to help this defense take the next step. Part of him doing that will be doing what needs to be done in the film room - will he be able to is the question. With the depth in the secondary Jay’s future at FSU is something to watch as the spring unfolds.

How different does the wide receiver room look?

The lack of productivity from the wide receiver position has been discussed by all types of media outlets. The poor recruiting and development of this position has been a reason we’ve seen the offense struggle.

FSU addressed this position heavily in the portal, though, grabbing Winston Wright, Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Deuce Spann. Wright and Pittman have produced at their previous stops and are both elite return men. Wilson and Spann are big, athletic pass-catchers that will be fun to watch this spring. Returning receivers Malik McClain, Ontaria Wilson, and Keyshawn Helton will also play a role, but we expect all of the new additions to considerably shake up the depth chart - leading to possible attrition once the spring ends.

How does FSU address the pass rush need?

Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas were a godsend for FSU’s defense in 2021, and now the coaches must replace their 18.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. FSU has done a decent job recruiting defensive ends the past two cycles, but missing out on Marvin Jones Jr. in 2021 was a kick to the gut.

With the return of Fabian Lovett and Robert Cooper the first player to watch this spring is Dennis Briggs. Playing inside last season Briggs was having an All-Conference type season before going down with an injury. Briggs will get a lot of looks this spring at the end spot. Jared Verse, arguably the top defensive end in the portal this past off-season, comes in after being a star at Albany. We expect him to emerge this spring and fight for a starting role.

Derrick McClendon has played very well in spot duty the past two seasons and he will get his chance this spring, and let’s not forget about redshirt freshman Patrick Payton, possibly the most gifted pass rusher on the roster. The approach for 2022 will probably be by committee instead of having an elite guy like Johnson this past season.

Will the offensive line take the next step?

While the offensive line has had its issues, they’ve gotten better under Alex Atkins. The injuries led to a lack of cohesion, but they also allowed for many different players to earn their reps. FSU returns four linemen that played over 300 snaps in 2021. Robert Scott, Darius Washington, and Dillon Gibbons return, and all three are expected to start in some capacity for FSU.

Kayden Lyles comes to FSU from Wisconsin. He’s a surefire upgrade at center over Maurice Smith, but can Lyles stay healthy in his own right? Having Smith slide to guard is an option - regardless Smith needs to add the size and weight that will prevent him from fading as the season progresses.

Bless Harris, another transfer, will get looks at both tackle spots. Lloyd Willis and Rod Orr will be players to watch as both have enticing potential at the tackle spots. Look for these three, along with Washington and Scott, to battle it out for that two-deep at tackle. Scott, Harris, and Washington could also slide inside, giving FSU a big and experienced offensive line.

Entering spring this unit is in the best position it has been since the 2013-2014 seasons. If they can be an average unit the offense should be much improved heading into the fall.

