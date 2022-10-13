Clemson's Dabo Swinney Experienced Nausea Watching Last Year’s Florida State Game

Florida State dropped its matchup against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley last year, but the final score didn’t exactly tell the whole story.

Despite escaping with a 30-20 win, Clemson struggled with the scrappy Seminoles throughout the contest. Then FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson II even strip-sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and returned the fumble for a touchdown to give Florida State a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter. If not for some late-game heroics by then-freshman running back Will Shipley, we probably would’ve seen an entirely different outcome.

Nonetheless, the lackluster performance by the Tigers was enough to stir up some feelings in Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s offense last year was unquestionably subpar compared to teams prior, and, per The Clemson Insider, Dabo Swinney recently admitted to the squad’s shortcomings.

“I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” stated Swinney. “We were so bad.”

With 2021 fully in the rearview mirror, Swinney has placed an increased emphasis on correcting the poor execution and lackluster play his offense displayed just one season ago. Returning starters D.J. Uiagalelei and Will Shipley helm a Clemson offense poised to contend for the College Football Playoff. Through six games, the No. 4 Tigers boast an offense that is producing roughly 425.3 total yards per game and averaging 39.3 points per game.

Uiagalelei appears to have settled into his role as the definitive starting quarterback for Clemson, notching 1,462 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, thus far. With wins against conference opponents Wake Forest and NC State, Clemson has shaken off the rust from last year and propelled itself back into the national conversation.

The Seminoles will have to find a way to slow down Clemson’s balanced attack on offense if they hope to spoil the Tigers in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night and make Dabo's stomach churn.

Florida State hosts the Clemson Tigers on October 15, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

