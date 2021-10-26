Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. UMass

We break down five plays that led to Florida State's biggest win in years.

Saturday’s victory over UMass was probably the most consistent effort from the Florida State team so far this season. After fumbling the opening kickoff, the Seminoles played a clean game and coasted to a 59-3 victory over the Minutemen.

There weren’t as many game-changing plays this week due to how lopsided the game was. In this week’s ‘5 Plays that Changed the Game’ we look at the plays that helped the Seminoles to the dominating win.

1. Malik McClain takes it 51 yards

Florida State was up 10-3 and the offense was starting to find its rhythm, but they were in a 3rd and 4 situation from their own 12 yard line. Jordan Travis found McClain on a drag route, but it was the open field play-making ability that led to the big gainl. McClain broke a tackle, hit 5th gear and was down the sidelines in a hurry. The play resulted in a 51 yard play, and three plays later Jashaun Corbin scored to start the route.

2. Jammie Robinson picks off a pass in the endzone

After FSU went up 17-3 in the second quarter UMass broke off a big play (33 yard pass) while also being helped by an FSU hands to the face penalty. After getting a 1st and goal from the FSU 4, the UMass quarterback threw it up in the corner of the endzone. Jammie Robinson beat the receiver to the point and picked the pass off for a touchback.

3. FSU forces a fumble on the kickoff, then extends the lead

Up 45-3 and firmly in control of the game, the Seminoles were able to get a quick turnover on the kickoff. Amari Gainer popped the ball out giving the Seminole offense the ball at the 25 yard line. 2 plays later FSU scored to go up 49 points.

4. Purdy to Parchment for 38 yards

With Chubba Purdy getting the primary second-string snaps, Mike Norvell and the offensive coaches were still calling their game. With the ball at their own 15, Purdy and Parchment connected on a beautiful play that went for 38 yards.

5. Travis Jay fumbles the opening kick

Mike Norvell was one fumble away from earning his first spiked baseball. FSU’s primary returner took the opening kick 27 yards before fumbling it. UMass was able to get up early 3-0, but that was all they would be able to score the rest of the game.

