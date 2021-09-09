Florida State announces plans to honor Bobby Bowden throughout 2021 season

Florida State and the entire community were dealt a sad blow in August after legendary head coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91. Bowden was instrumental in building the athletic department into what it is today and the Seminoles would likely not be a household name if it weren't for the hard work he put in over his career.

The second-most wins in college football and two national championships don't even come close to summing up the amount of character that he lived his life with.

Current head coach Mike Norvell got a chance to speak with Bowden before his passing.

"91 years old," Norvell said according to WTXL.com. "We talked about it last week. The peace he had even at that stage in his life because he knows what he accomplished. He knows what he gave. And we know where he’s at right now. There’s no doubt that today his spirit is with us," said Norvell.

With the 2021 season set to kick off on Sunday, FSU has announced plans to honor Bowden in multiple ways throughout the season.

The Seminoles players and coaches will all be involved in these plans. The back of each helmet will feature the Alabama native's signature in garnet over a white background and the coach's polo will have a Bowden patch on the left sleeve.

Inside of Doak Campbell Stadium, the field will be adorned with the Bowden logo and "Bobby" signature on each 25-yard line opposite of the ACC logo. The south end zone will feature a tribute banner that also is stamped with the logo. The banner will be installed over the section where the Marching Chiefs were seated prior to their move to the student section.

We'll get our first look at these acknowledgments this weekend when Notre Dame comes to town. Florida State is expecting a plethora of former players to be in attendance, along with close to a sold-out crowd, in what should be a raucous atmosphere.