    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State offensive lineman accepts invitation to Hula Bowl

    Two former Seminoles are set to play in the Hula Bowl next month.
    Earlier this month, it was announced that Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton would play the final college game of his career at the 2022 Hula Bowl. He'll have another teammate joining him in Orlando on January 2 as offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor accepted an invitation to participate in the postseason game on Tuesday morning.

    The Hula Bowl was previously located in Hawaii but the event is moving to Florida for the immediate future. The 2022 game is expected to include NCAA college football players and international players from a variety of countries, including Polynesian players that have ties to the islands. To this point, players from Coastal Carolina, BYU, Washington State, Michigan State, Illinois, and more have accepted invitations to the bowl.

    Love-Taylor made an instant impact during his two seasons in Tallahassee. He started games at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. He returned in 2021 and was a key piece on Florida State's offensive line. Unfortunately, injuries once again plagued Love-Taylor as he missed multiple games, including the season-ending loss to Florida. He ends his time with the Seminoles with 16 starts.

    The Florida native will look to use his appearance in the Hula Bowl as a final opportunity to boost his stock before preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. There's a chance that Love-Taylor will be drafted based on his college production but teams will likely want to take a look at his medical information. 

    Football

