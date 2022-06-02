Skip to main content

Florida State running back enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt junior is entering the portal after one year with the Seminoles.

Redshirt junior running back DJ Williams has decided to enter the transfer portal, after just one year as a back-up running for Florida State.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

There was some excitement about the arrival of DJ Williams to the FSU backfield last off-season. Williams, who originally committed and played two season at Auburn, had played for former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. At Auburn he had a monster game against eventual champion LSU, and rushed for over 600 yards in his time there.

The transition wasn’t seamless, though, as Williams battled injuries throughout his time at FSU. Buried behind Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili, Williams had just 10 carries for 47 yards and one score in 2021.

This spring, transfer Trey Benson emerged as a big-time back for the 'Noles, and walk-on CJ Campbell, as well as true freshman Rodney Hill, showed flashes of being able to take meaningful reps in the fall. Despite showing some glimpses, Williams left spring camp as the 4th or 5th back on the depth chart.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

FSU feels really good about its backfield in 2022 so don’t look for them to head to the portal to fill this hole. Williams is the 22nd scholarship player to leave FSU since the start of the 2021 season.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer. 

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17011589 (1)
Football

Florida State running back enters Transfer Portal

By Nate Greer11 seconds ago
Capture
Recruiting

2024 ATH Xavier Filsaime discusses recruitment, Florida State

By Nate Greer4 hours ago
USATSI_17547052
Pro Noles

Tennessee Titans cut former Florida State tight end

By Dustin Lewis15 hours ago
USATSI_15936550
Pro Noles

Former FSU basketball standout details success overseas, experiencing depression in NBA

By Charleston Bowles15 hours ago
36CAA69B-1EFA-422E-B2A1-D270F1618B7C
Basketball

John Butler makes NBA Draft decision

By Austin Veazey23 hours ago
USATSI_10453273
Football

Jackson State hires former Florida State assistant coach

By Dustin LewisJun 1, 2022
D3F0C3CD-7340-43A6-9CBF-0FB9505C58FD
Football

Introducing NoleGameday's new Editor in Chief

By Dustin LewisJun 1, 2022
Capture
Pro Noles

Sports Illustrated predicts Dalvin Cook to be outrushed by his brother in 2022

By Dustin LewisJun 1, 2022