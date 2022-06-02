Florida State running back enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt junior is entering the portal after one year with the Seminoles.

Redshirt junior running back DJ Williams has decided to enter the transfer portal, after just one year as a back-up running for Florida State.

There was some excitement about the arrival of DJ Williams to the FSU backfield last off-season. Williams, who originally committed and played two season at Auburn, had played for former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. At Auburn he had a monster game against eventual champion LSU, and rushed for over 600 yards in his time there.

The transition wasn’t seamless, though, as Williams battled injuries throughout his time at FSU. Buried behind Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili, Williams had just 10 carries for 47 yards and one score in 2021.

This spring, transfer Trey Benson emerged as a big-time back for the 'Noles, and walk-on CJ Campbell, as well as true freshman Rodney Hill, showed flashes of being able to take meaningful reps in the fall. Despite showing some glimpses, Williams left spring camp as the 4th or 5th back on the depth chart.

FSU feels really good about its backfield in 2022 so don’t look for them to head to the portal to fill this hole. Williams is the 22nd scholarship player to leave FSU since the start of the 2021 season.

