FSU football sends official scholarship offer to brother of quarterback legend

The Seminoles are targeting some strong garnet and gold bloodlines.

Tommy Mire

Jonah Winston - Twitter.com
Florida State's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 14 in the country with 22 commitments led by five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, and four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins.

Scholarships are becoming increasingly scarce for the Seminoles, but it hasn't stopped them from extending offers to help fill positions of need as they try to regain momentum in the ever-changing landscape that has become today's college football.

FSU fans will undoubtedly know former FSU star and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston from his off-field antics to hoisting Florida State's third national title, and now, there’s a new Winston in the fold. Florida State recently extended an offer to three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston, Jameis’ younger brother, as the Seminoles look to keep the family legacy alive in garnet and gold.

A standout at Hoover High School, Winston is expected to play wide receiver at the next level. Florida State already holds commitments from four-star prospects Devin Carter, Brandon Bennett, and Efrem White, as well as three-star receivers Jasen Lopez and Darryon Williams, which helps explain the caveat included in his offer: “Because of scholarship limits, the offer depends on availability at your position.”

Jonah Winston
Jonah Winston and family meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell / Jonah Winston - Twitter

The production is there for the 5'9'', 155-pound wideout. Winston totaled 542 yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions last season, while adding 152 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.

Last July, Winston announced that his recruitment was "1000% open !!" which could've prompted the staff to make a late push.

The younger Winston has drawn interest from several programs, with offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. He’s visited FSU five times, with his most recent trip coming in October 2024.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

