Former Florida State quarterback takes visit to Oklahoma

The former 'Nole spent two days at the University of Oklahoma.

Former Florida State quarterback, Chubba Purdy has wrapped up his official visit to The University of Oklahoma. Purdy arrived on January 12th and concluded his visit on January 13th. Purdy will be taking his next official visit this upcoming weekend to Nebraska.

Purdy was a late but big addition to Florida State's 2020 recruiting class, enrolling on June 15th, 2020. Purdy was the backup quarterback his freshman year and did stay in that role during his time with the Seminoles. Due to Jordan Travis' improved play and leadership along with Mckenzie Milton being in the fold, Purdy was not able to jump into the starting role.

Seeing the field rarely, Purdy appeared in four games, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Purdy had most of his success this past season against UMass. Entering the game late Purdy completed all five of his passes totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy entered the transfer portal quickly after his performance from the Umass game. Putting his name in the portal on November 3rd, 2021, Purdy received offers from Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

