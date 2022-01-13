WATCH: First look at two of Florida State's newest wide receiver transfers

Florida State has been all over the transfer portal this offseason as the Seminoles have landed nine transfers. Every single one of the new additions have either already enrolled or are in the process of enrolling this week. That means the transfers are focused on getting comfortable in Tallahassee and building relationships with their new teammates.

The Seminoles' winter conditioning program, dubbed the "Tour of Duty", began on Monday but that hasn't stopped the players from getting some extra work in. Veteran tight end and fan favorite, Camm McDonald, has been documenting his journey through college football on YouTube over the last few months. It allows fans to get an inside look at his life and you can view and subscribe to McDonald's channel HERE.

On Tuesday, McDonald released the latest chapter of his series and it gave us a chance to get a first glance at two of Florida State's latest transfers, former Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman (grey shirt, black shorts, FSU hat) and former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (black shirt, black and white striped sweats, beanie). During the action, Pittman snags a pass with one hand while Wilson makes a nifty grab over the middle.

Other Seminoles that are featured in the video include starting quarterback Jordan Travis, backup Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy. Wide receiver Malik McClain, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, and linebacker Amari Gainer were also spotted.

Make sure to check out the full video below. The workouts start around the six minute mark and last roughly two and a half minutes. It's a short look at what is to come in Tallahassee.

