Skip to main content

WATCH: First look at two of Florida State's newest wide receiver transfers

The Seminoles have revamped their wide receiver room this offseason.

Florida State has been all over the transfer portal this offseason as the Seminoles have landed nine transfers. Every single one of the new additions have either already enrolled or are in the process of enrolling this week. That means the transfers are focused on getting comfortable in Tallahassee and building relationships with their new teammates.

READ MORE: Former Florida State guard enters Transfer Portal for second time

The Seminoles' winter conditioning program, dubbed the "Tour of Duty", began on Monday but that hasn't stopped the players from getting some extra work in. Veteran tight end and fan favorite, Camm McDonald, has been documenting his journey through college football on YouTube over the last few months. It allows fans to get an inside look at his life and you can view and subscribe to McDonald's channel HERE

On Tuesday, McDonald released the latest chapter of his series and it gave us a chance to get a first glance at two of Florida State's latest transfers, former Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman (grey shirt, black shorts, FSU hat) and former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (black shirt, black and white striped sweats, beanie). During the action, Pittman snags a pass with one hand while Wilson makes a nifty grab over the middle.

Other Seminoles that are featured in the video include starting quarterback Jordan Travis, backup Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy. Wide receiver Malik McClain, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, and linebacker Amari Gainer were also spotted.

No image description

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver close to return for Cincinnati Bengals

Make sure to check out the full video below. The workouts start around the six minute mark and last roughly two and a half minutes. It's a short look at what is to come in Tallahassee.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15175302
Football

WATCH: First look at two of Florida State's newest wide receiver transfers

24 seconds ago
USATSI_11159203
Pro Noles

Former Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas signs with CFL Franchise

3 hours ago
USATSI_17445683
Football

WATCH: McKenzie Milton shows off custom Hula Bowl Helmet

23 hours ago
USATSI_17490153
Basketball

FSU Steals One From Miami: 3 Game-Changing Plays

23 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Top quarterback commit visiting Florida State this weekend

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_16928935
Pro Noles

Former Florida State wide receiver close to return for Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_15764002
Basketball

Former Florida State guard enters Transfer Portal for second time

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17242780
Football

ESPN lists three of Florida State's opponents in 2022 Way-Too-Early top-25

Jan 11, 2022