FSU Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs

Less than five weeks remain until Florida State's first regular season game. Depth charts are still being ironed out amongst the roster, especially in the running back room.

The Seminoles have numerous capable backs on the 2022 roster and there will be a battle between them for snaps. Veterans like Treshaun Ward will look to stake their claim for the starting spot while newcomers like Trey Benson will be trying to unseat them.

NoleGameday continues its fall camp previews with a spotlight on the running back room.

At the Surface

- Treshaun Ward, redshirt sophmore

Ward was a great producer for FSU last year as he split time with current NY Giant Jashaun Corbin. He was able to show great improvement and has made a case to be the leader of the room and starter on Saturdays. Ward has a total of 786 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in 15 games played.

- Trey Benson, redshirt sophmore

Benson transferred to Florida State this offseason after spending two seasons at Oregon. Coming into the offseason with questions about his health status after a knee injury, Benson impressed as he looked like a starting back during the spring game. He's looking to carry that exhibition performance into the fall.

- Lawrance Toafili, redshirt sophmore

Toafili has made some huge plays as a secondary back in two seasons with still much room to improve. He has been used as a receiving back and has shown his pass-catching skills during spring camp. Toafili comes into his third season with 748 scrimmage yards, including 229 receiving with five total touchdowns.

- CJ Campbell, redshirt freshman

Campbell is a current walk-on who has a lot of buzz around his name heading into fall camp after being named Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021. He did not disappoint during spring game and has a chance to be put on scholarship prior to the season. Campbell will have to continue to grind throughout the next few weeks to rise up the depth chart.

- Rodney Hill, true freshman

Hill enrolled early at FSU with minimal expectations for his first season but after a great ppring camp, the freshman may be in a spot to contribute. Showing no signs of youth or inexperience, it was impressive to see Hill performing the way he did in the offseason. Hill saw a lot of passes behind the line of scrimmage during the spring, showing similarities to Lawrance Toafili.

Projected Depth Chart

Running Back:

1A. Treshaun Ward, RS SO

1B. Trey Benson, RS SO

Tailback:

1. Lawrance Toafili, RS SO

2. Rodney Hill, FR/CJ Campbell, RS FR

Biggest Question Mark?

Will the lack of experience within the running back room hinder the overall talent?

Treshaun Ward is the only running back who has started a regular season game in college let alone at FSU. Furthermore, the five backs have only played a total of 32 collegiate games including zero from Campbell and Hill. With that being said, Mike Norvell and staff have done a great job surrounding the backs with a very experienced offensive line while quarterback Jordan Travis enters his fourth season with the Seminoles.

Experience from other position groups can rub off on the running backs. There are an ample amount of vocal leaders such as offensive guard Dillan Gibbons and Jordan Travis that will have to really push the backs throughout the season. Treshaun Ward did a great job in the offseason taking the role as the leader of the running back room and received a positive response from his teammates. With the majority of the experience coming from himself, Ward will need to carry that leadership throughout the year.

Follow the Leader

Before the addition of Trey Benson, it was fairly easy to predict who would lead the running backs on the field, but since his arrival, Benson has done nothing but impress.

There is a legitimate battle between Trey Benson and Treshaun Ward for the starting position. The race for the position may very well continue once the season starts as the two will make their final cases during the early games of the year. This is a good thing for Florida State as the battle should help boost the competitiveness in the backfield.

Fall Camp Outlook

Florida State will have its hands full making sure this talented room is mentally and physically prepared for the 2022 season. With the lack of experience due to injury and age, it is vital that they are prepared well into using their strengths as a group to combat their inexperience.

The competition will be very strong as each back has a case for a high spot on the depth chart. Fall camp will help show if any of them can separate themselves from the others or if CJ Campbell or Rodney Hill can make a leap into seeing serious playing time.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



