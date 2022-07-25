FSU Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line

As fall camp approaches, Florida State's defensive line projects as one of the most talented position group for the Seminoles, and possibly the deepest. There is a mixture of experienced veterans and younger prospects looking to make an impact for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

Here is everything you need to know about the 'Noles defensive line entering 2022.

Other fall camp previews:

Quarterbacks

Wide Receivers

Defensive Backs

At the surface

- Fabien Lovett, redshirt junior

Lovett is one of two interior linemen that will be heavily relied on by Florida State this season. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound defensive tackle started nine games in 2021 and totaled 28 tackles, 4.5 TFLs (tackles for loss) and two sacks. As he enters his third season under Fuller, Lovett might have his most productive and disruptive season since arriving in Tallahassee.

- Robert Cooper, redshirt senior

Cooper is the other interior lineman that will be expected to lead on and off the field for this unit. In 2021, he was named honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and recorded 39 tackles (4.5 TFLs). With 28 starts under his belt, Cooper is an experienced veteran and will be a pillar in the middle of the defense at nose tackle. The Lilburn, Georgia, native also received the honor of breaking the rock for the 'Noles.

- Jared Verse, redshirt sophomore

Verse, a transfer from Albany, came to Florida State via the transfer portal. In two seasons at Albany, Verse finished with 14.5 sacks and racked up multiple All-American and All-Conference honors. With the departures of Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas, expectations will be high for Verse in his first season at the Power-Five level.

- Dennis Briggs Jr., redshirt junior

Briggs Jr had his season cut short in 2021 due to injury, but holds the physical traits and proven track record to be a contributor for Florida State. He's made 7 starts since 2019, including two of the first four games last season. He was named Florida State's Defensive Most Improved Player for his performance in 2020, his last full season, and underwent a position change to FOX this offseason.

- Derrick McLendon II, redshirt sophomore

After three seasons spent as a reserve, McLendon II could lock down a starting spot in fall camp. He registered 16 tackles (4.5 TFLs) and 3.5 sacks in 2021. He performed consistently in the spring and brings energy and a high motor to the position.

- Malcolm Ray, redshirt sophomore

In 2021, Ray saw an increase in playing time and produced his best statistical season with 24 tackles (5.5 TFLs) and 1.5 sacks. He's a physical defender and showed an ability to shed blockers and clog gaps against the run. He could be one of the breakout players for FSU.

- Jarrett Jackson, redshirt junior

Jackson appeared in 10 games last season, making one start and contributing 16 tackles (1.5 TFLs) and 0.5 sacks. He emerged with strong performances throughout the spring and should have opportunities in relief of Lovett at defensive tackle.

- Patrick Payton, redshirt freshman

In 2021, Payton redshirted, only appearing in the Seminoles' 59-3 win against UMass. However, with both starting defensive ends gone from a season ago, Payton could turn heads and climb the depth chart with an impressive fall camp.

- Leonard Warner, redshirt senior

Warner is entering his sixth year at Florida State and has switched between linebacker and defensive end during his college career. He missed the 2021 season due to an injury but might be able to provide veteran experience on a youthful edge before he exhausts his eligibility.

- Joshua Farmer, redshirt freshman and Byron Turner, redshirt freshman

These two won't be listed on the projected depth chart below, but they've made developments physically and could show potential throughout the next month. Farmer and Turner most likely are a year away from contributing, but each flashed during the spring and received praise from Norvell, Fuller and their teammates.

- George Wilson, redshirt freshman and Shambre Jackson, redshirt freshman

It's imperative for these two players to continue making strides with their bodies if they're going to impact the team in 2022. Both redshirted as true freshmen. The potential is there but it won't be able to be fully harnessed unless Wilson and Jackson keep gaining weight and muscle.

- Aaron Hester, true freshman, Daniel Lyons, true freshman, Bishop Thomas, true freshman, Ayobami Tifase, true freshman

These four players will likely redshirt in 2022

Projected two-deep depth chart

Defensive End:

1. Derrick McLendon II, RS SO

2. Patrick Payton, RS FR

Defensive Tackle:

1. Fabien Lovett, RS JR

2. Jarrett Jackson, RS JR

Nose Tackle:

1. Robert Cooper, RS SR

2. Malcolm Ray, RS SO

FOX:

1. Jared Verse, RS SO

2. Dennis Briggs Jr, RS JR

Biggest question mark

Since the interior defensive line returns starters and rotational pieces, the questions have to point at defensive end. Florida State's expectations are high after a combined 18.5 sacks from Johnson II and Thomas in 2021, and fans have to wonder: is Verse ready to perform immediately?

From what he showed in the spring, Verse looked like he has a real chance to be one of the best newcomers in all of college football. His speed, size and natural talent can't be taught and should naturally translate to the Power-Five level. While he boasts the physical gifts, we won't have an answer on if he can fill the void left until the games are played.

Follow the leader

Lovett is in a serious position to make a leap both statistically and as a leader. He'll have every opportunity to make plays along the defensive line, both in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

In his third season, Norvell is steadily building his culture and it looks like Lovett is becoming one of the faces of the program. Fall camp offers Lovett the chance to be a leader and voice for the position group. I expect Lovett to set an example with his play on the field and how he carries himself off of it.

Fall Camp outlook

This group has to rise to the occasion and follow through on expectations in 2022. We saw how much of a difference the pressure made last season, as it seemed to lift the entire defense up in crucial moments. When they're disruptive, the defensive line's presence puts the 'Noles at their best.

In order to reach success, Cooper and Lovett must continue providing stability in the middle and take it up a notch from last season. Meanwhile, the pass-rush will lean on Verse solidifying himself as FOX while McLendon II steps into his new role as a starter.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook