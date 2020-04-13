It's been a day of promising additions for Florida State in the trenches. Earlier, the 'Noles got a commitment from Florida's top center for the class of 2021. And now FSU has added an SEC-tested defensive lineman as well, as former Mississippi State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has announced his transfer to the Seminoles.

Lovett (6'4, 315) is a product of Olive Branch High School in northern Mississippi, just about a half hour from Memphis. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell recruited the three-star prospect when the former was leading the Memphis program, as did Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Purdue, UCF, Southern Miss, and South Alabama.

The No. 7 Mississippi recruit for the class of 2018, Lovett was also ranked the No. 17 strong-side defensive end in the country and the nation's 436th best prospect overall.

Lovett chose Mississippi State, where he redshirted during his freshman season of 2018. He played in all 13 games last season, registering 19 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a sack.

The addition of Lovett adds more talent and depth to an already impressive DT position group for the garnet and gold. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the country's top returning defensive linemen, and FSU's Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, and Robert Cooper all made the top 10.

Norvell has been dominating the transfer market of late, having now landed three experienced, plug-and-play defenders in the last week. In addition to Lovett, defensive end Deonte Williams and defensive back Meiko Dotson will be headed to Tallahassee from Baylor and FAU, respectively.