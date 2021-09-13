FSU releases depth chart for week three

Florida State released its depth chart for the Seminoles' week three match-up against Wake Forest on Monday. There were a couple of surprises that lead us to believe the coaching staff is trying to get a spark out of this team on Saturday.

The biggest development is that head coach Mike Norvell has named a single starting quarterback for the first time this season, McKenzie Milton. Milton took the reins against Jacksonville State, finishing his first start in over 1,000 days by completing 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

His numbers didn't benefit from the wide receivers dropping multiple passes, including one that would've led to a score on the first drive from Keyshawn Helton. Expect Jordan Travis to continue to be involved at times to try and help the offense make a play.

Along the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Dontae Lucas has been replaced on the two-deep at left guard by redshirt freshman Zane Herring. Lucas saw ample snaps against the Gamecocks and committed multiple penalities that killed offensive drives before being benched. Maurice Smith and Baveon Johnson continue to be listed as co-starters. The hope is that Smith will be healthy enough to play at Wake Forest.

It can't be said enough, but it's crucial for this offensive line to stay injury-free and get more playing time together to develop chemistry as the season moves on. It'll only benefit the entire unit.

Elsewhere, the only other changes this week came in the defensive backfield, which clearly needs a shake-up. Redshirt freshman Sidney Williams has been elevated to the starting Buck safety while Brendan Gant and true freshman Shyheim Brown are listed as co-backups. Williams has been solid through two games but he couldn't make the final play of the night on Saturday. Gant didn't participate against JSU.

At the other safety spot, redshirt sophomores Akeem Dent and Renardo Green are now co-starters. Green had 4 tackles and a pass deflection in game two.

It'll be interesting to see what else shifts in the defensive backfield throughout the year if Adam Fuller and Marcus Woodson can't get this thing turned around.

The full depth chart is listed below.