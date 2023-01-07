BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive End Announces Return for 2023 Campaign

Florida State continues to make headlines as members of the 2022 roster announce their return for the 2023 season. In December, players such as linebacker Tatum Bethune, offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr., quarterback Jordan Travis, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach all announced their commitment to playing for the Seminoles next season. While there still remains a handful of athletes left to publicize their decisions, one key contributor on defense took to social media to declare his return.

On Saturday, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse informed the public that he would be forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to suit up in the Garnet and Gold for at least one more season. The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of his original commitment to the program.

The Pennsylvania native initially attended Albany, but he soon garnered the attention of the nation's premier programs, becoming a highly coveted transfer prior to the 2022 season. After receiving over 30 offers from schools like Tennessee, Miami, and Houston, Verse ultimately committed to playing for the Seminoles. "From the second I got off of the flight to the second I left, they were all over me, talking to me, it felt like they really cared, really wanted me there," stated Verse at the time of his visit. "I didn't feel like I was wanted there, I felt like I was needed there."

Since joining the 'Noles for the 2022 campaign, Jared Verse has vaulted into the national conversation. The defensive end played in 12 games and recorded 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal. His stellar play commanded the attention of NFL scouts and Draft experts alike with many having projected Verse as the No. 2 DE in the class and a surefire first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The return of Jared Verse is perhaps the biggest news for Florida State, which already stands to return a handful of impact players on the defensive side of the ball. Verse returns to a defensive line that many considered to be Florida State's strongest position group, where he'll be joined by fellow star Fabien Lovett, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton, emerging contributor Joshua Farmer, newly acquired transfers, Braden Fiske and Darrell Jackson, and a host of returning defensive Linemen that were instrumental in holding opponents to 321.8 total yards, 20.6 points, and 156.4 rushing yards per game.

With the likes of Fabien Lovett, Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune, Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones also committing to another season with the 'Noles, FSU's defense will have no shortage of talent and veteran leadership as it attempts to reload and prime itself for a dominant 2023 campaign.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook