Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

New Orleans, LA (October 14, 2021) The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced today a new, multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation.

Jameis played college football at Florida State, where he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year. Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set several franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting QB in 2021 and was named team captain.

Winston has supported HBCUs through previous donations to Miles College totaling in $100,000 in support of the football program as well as a donation to the HBCU Baseball Classic. Winston has also hosted numerous free youth football camps and social justice seminars at Miles College.

"We are truly grateful to have Jameis Winston partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl," said Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams. "His leadership and continued commitment in support of HBCU's will make a difference in the lives of others."

"I'm proud and honored to continue to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the HBCU Legacy Bowl. This special game, to be played in New Orleans, is all about providing opportunities for others." said Jameis Winston.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on Saturday, February 19, 2022 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students

Other HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners include the National Football League, Adidas, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Sugar Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Riddell, Tulane University and Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.

About Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from HBCUs. There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual QB Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

About Dream Forever Foundation

Jameis Winston's Dream Forever Foundation is based on Winston's personal mission to DREAM FOREVER. The purpose of the foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities, and resources to develop and achieve their dreams.

*Press release courtesy of Joe Hernandez, Just Win Management Group