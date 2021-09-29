Key Matchups of the Week: FSU vs. Syracuse

Florida State suffered another tough loss last weekend vs. Louisville. The 'Noles (0-4) are now focused on trying to win their first game of the season when Syracuse comes to town this week.

The Syracuse Orange (3-1) are off to a solid start this season and recently pulled out a tough win over Liberty on Friday night. Expect them to head into the game this weekend with a great deal of confidence. FSU showed some fight after being down 17-0 in the first quarter against Louisville and gave the fans a glimmer of hope.

Syracuse will face Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 in Tallahassee on the ACC network. Here are my three keys to victory for the winless Seminoles.

1. Syracuse running back Sean Tucker vs FSU defense

Dynamic Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker has been nothing short of amazing this season. Tucker is second in the NCAA with 536 rushing yards through four games averaging 6.5 yards a pop. If the Seminoles can contain Tucker it gives them a better chance of competing with the ongoing uncertainty at quarterback for Syracuse. One of the issues the 'Noles have had on defense this season has been its inability to make the first few tackles, and that turns a three-four-yard gain into a 20 yard gain. FSU has improved vs the run this season and this will be another strong test for this defense. Keeping the big runs to a minimum will be pivotal vs Tucker on Saturday.

2. Syracuse pass rush vs FSU pass rush

The Syracuse Orange have totaled 18 total sacks so far this season. That's tied for second in the nation behind LSU. Florida State has sacked the quarterback 13 times this season and that's tied for 18th in the nation. Syracuse freshman linebacker Marlowe Wax is a converted running back out of high school and leads the Orange with 5 sacks this season. Transfer defensive end Jermaine Johnson II leads the Noles with 5.5 sacks. With a longer down and distance, it decreases the chance of the opposing team running the ball and takes each team out of its comfort zone. The team with the most sacks will win this weekend.



3. Special Teams

I expect this to be a close, competitive game. This usually means special teams will play a big role in how the game turns out. Special teams all-around have been inconsistent so far this season with the 'Noles. FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has missed two field goals and one extra point so far this season. Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt has converted all of his extra points but has also missed two field goals so far this season. If the game comes down to a kick I don't believe either team would be confident. Also, keep an eye out for the field position battle. Both teams struggle passing the ball and if the punters can pin some punts deep inside the 20, it will make life difficult on offense for both teams.

This is a tricky game for both teams and, I believe the 'Noles have a chance to win their first game this weekend. It won't be easy, but if FSU can play hard and dominate these three keys throughout the game you might see some happy faces in Tallahassee on Saturday evening!

