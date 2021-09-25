LIVE UPDATES: Florida State vs. Louisville

Florida State is back in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon to host the Louisville Cardinals. The Seminoles are looking to get their first win of the 2021 season against a Cardinals team that has been hot on offense.
READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU vs. Louisville
There is definitely potential for a lot of points to go up on the scoreboard. It'll be important for FSU to show more consistency on offense and the defense could use a rebound.
NoleGameday is on site to provide live game updates throughout the day.
Pregame:
Update: 2:05 p.m.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is working on kicks from the left hash-mark.
- The running back group, including Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward, are doing some early warmups.
- The wide receivers are on the field getting some work in.
- Tight ends Jordan Wilson, Wyatt Rector, and Preston Daniel are running routes near the goal line.
Update: 2:26 p.m.
- The entire special teams unit is in full pads and stretching.
- A couple of Louisville players are making their way out onto the field.
Update: 2:36 p.m.
- The quarterbacks just came out for warmups. McKenzie Milton, Jordan Travis, Chubba Purdy, and Tate Rodemaker all are dressed out. It looks like Travis will be available.
Update: 2:50 p.m.
- The entire team is now on the field, stretching and warming up.
- Louisville is also coming out now with 43 minutes until kick.
Update: 2:59 p.m.
- Jordan Travis has a brace on his leg.
- Offensive tackle Robert Scott is dressed out and warming up.
- Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has not been spotted yet.
READ MORE: Seminole legend Charlie Ward speaks on FSU's slow start
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter