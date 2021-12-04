Florida State defensive end pegged as 1st round NFL draft pick in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year is projected to be drafted early.

After winning the 2021 Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year, Jermaine Johnson II is moving up the draft boards.

In the latest CBS Sports Mock Draft released Dec. 3, Johnson II is projected to head to the Baltimore Ravens with the 31st overall pick in the first round. CBS Sports has Johnson II as the 83rd overall prospect and fifth-ranked defensive end prospect.

If Johnson II does have his name called in the first 32 picks, he will be the first Seminole selected in the first round since Brian Burns was chosen 16th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, 260lbs, Johnson II totaled 70 tackles along with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2021. He forced two fumbles, including this fumble he forced and returned for a touchdown fumble recovery against Clemson on Oct. 30.

Johnson II came to Tallahassee through the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Georgia (6.5 sacks). He played a prominent role in changing the culture in Tallahassee and thinks the program is heading in the right direction despite the 5-7 record in 2021.

The mock draft said the following about Johnson II.

“Johnson is a large defensive end prospect with crazy long arms and a relentless style the Ravens will adore.”

Baltimore plays a base 3-4 defense, and currently has Calais Campbell and Justin Madubukie at defensive end. In line with their scheme, the Ravens ask their linebackers Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh to rush the passer and drop back in coverage in certain packages.

Johnson II would form a young pass-rushing duo in Baltimore with Oweh, who was selected 31st overall by Baltimore in the 2021 NFL Draft. Oweh is fifth among rookies in sacks (five) and has forced three fumbles (two recoveries).

