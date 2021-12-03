Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State linebacker leaving the program to prep for the NFL

    The Seminoles will lose a legacy player from the 2017 class.
    Author:

    Adam Fuller and Florida State's defense will lose a piece of depth at linebacker after an announcement was made from redshirt junior DeCalon Brooks on Friday.

    "It's been a wild four years, but I'm extremely thankful for every last one of them. First I have to thank God for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me throughout my time in college. Without him none of this would be possible. To my family, thank you for all the support and love you guys continuously give me through all the ups and downs I have faced." 

    READ MORE: Report: Miami Hurricanes targeting new head coach

    Brooks at the end of his statement mentions that he will be leaving the program to pursue his dreams of playing in the NFL. "Thank you FSU. I will forever bleed Garnet & Gold and rep the Seminoles proudly wherever I go. With that being said, I have decided to go and pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL." 

    No image description

    Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is the father of DeCalon Brooks and committed to the 'Noles in 2017. 

    Brooks recorded four tackles in 2021 and contributed mostly on special teams. The redshirt junior will finish his career with 43 total games played, 73 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. 

    READ MORE: Oregon wide receiver transfer schedules visit to Florida State

    USATSI_17011550
    Football

    Florida State linebacker leaving the program to prep for the NFL

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112452
    Football

    Report: Miami Hurricanes targeting new head coach

    30 minutes ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    2023 local wide receiver Traylon Ray details his growing recruitment

    4 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Legacy defensive end commit Lamont Green Jr. discusses his dominant junior season

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17109531 (1)
    Football

    A look at Florida State's projected scholarship count ahead of Early Signing Day

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16827430 (2)
    Football

    Veteran Florida State defensive lineman intends to return in 2022

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17109535 (1)
    Football

    Second Florida State offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal in as many days

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17241724
    Football

    Weekly Mailbag: 2021 season, transfer portal, and recruiting

    Dec 2, 2021