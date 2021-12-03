Florida State linebacker leaving the program to prep for the NFL

Adam Fuller and Florida State's defense will lose a piece of depth at linebacker after an announcement was made from redshirt junior DeCalon Brooks on Friday.

"It's been a wild four years, but I'm extremely thankful for every last one of them. First I have to thank God for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me throughout my time in college. Without him none of this would be possible. To my family, thank you for all the support and love you guys continuously give me through all the ups and downs I have faced."

READ MORE: Report: Miami Hurricanes targeting new head coach

Brooks at the end of his statement mentions that he will be leaving the program to pursue his dreams of playing in the NFL. "Thank you FSU. I will forever bleed Garnet & Gold and rep the Seminoles proudly wherever I go. With that being said, I have decided to go and pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL."

Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is the father of DeCalon Brooks and committed to the 'Noles in 2017.

Brooks recorded four tackles in 2021 and contributed mostly on special teams. The redshirt junior will finish his career with 43 total games played, 73 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.