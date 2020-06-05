Potentially Positive Outcomes of FSU's Norvell-Wilson Saga

Thursday looked like it was going to be a really long one for Florida State football. But is that how things wound up? Let's review the timeline and then take a broader look.

While I don't want to speak too soon, Norvell's mea culpa appears to have resolved the situation, less than 15 hours from when it commenced in the middle of the night. For what looked like a controversy that could have dominated a sports-starved college football world for quite some time, that's pretty much light speed.

FSU fans were justifiably freaking out when this all began, but by the time Wilson and Norvell spoke out, a calm seemed to settle over the fanbase-- and that was on Twitter, where rational deliberation can sometimes be seen as a disqualifying offense. And the optimism among Seminole supporters after this tumult is well founded. Let's take a look at how this series of events may actually bode well for the 'Noles, across different facets of the program.

Players

Let's remember that some of these players have worn the garnet and gold under Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, and now Norvell. They saw Fisher checkout well before his departure for Texas A & M, and while no one will question Taggart's desire, his disorganization didn't take long to wear thin with players.

Enter Norvell. He cared -- and was organized -- enough to get his program together and on the same page before the story spun out of control. After several players tweeted support for Wilson's strike in the late-night hours, they were vocalizing unity and moving forward after the team meeting-- and before lunch.

Florida State players have now seen a real-life example of the kind of person their new head coach is. Norvell demonstrated not just his willingness to listen, but also, and more importantly, to act on his players' feedback. The head coach erred, but he didn't react as an almighty, untouchable tyrant, instead responding as a flawed human being who makes mistakes. Norvell's humility and contrition, especially in this day and age, looks to have fostered an even stronger connection with his players. And that may result in the buy-in all first-year coaches need when taking over a squad as its new leader.

Coaches

Just as FSU players got to know their new head coach better, so did this mostly new staff get a better read on the student-athletes in its charge. And they should be pleased with what they've seen. Across 85 scholarship players and a full coaching staff, not everyone is always going to get along. But when dissension occurs, you'd rather have your team frank and upfront about it.

Healthy confrontation, which can be identified and addressed -- like it was in this situation -- is always preferable to behind-the-scenes carping. A program without issues is certainly ideal, but it's also rather unrealistic. Coaches would much rather have players seize upon their open doors than wait for problems to fester beneath the surface.

Recruiting

The repercussions of how this was handled could extend beyond current Seminoles to prospective future 'Noles as well. Recruiting often involves a lot of telling, as coaches seek to sell their respective programs to prospects. But showing is typically more effective than telling.

Make no mistake about it: recruits considering FSU football have taken notice of how these events have unfolded. And for those with Florida State offers who weren't considering Tallahassee-- well, perhaps this put the Seminoles on their radar.

Think about it. If you're a high-schooler checking out several teams across the country, and then you encounter how FSU handled this, wouldn't you be somewhat impressed? Many kids enjoy speaking out on social media, and Norvell encouraged Wilson to use his platform to do so, while showing that he's amenable and doesn't necessarily rule with an iron fist.

To wit: check out this post from Jarrian Jones:

That sure looks like buy-in to me-- from a player who transferred to Florida State just days ago.

FansA certain honeymoon period accompanies any new coaching hire. Norvell and company will likely need theirs, as the 'Noles face a tricky few games to open the 2020 season. I'm not picking losses right now, but we all know FSU isn't simply going to turn itself around overnight (thanks a lot, Clemson).

Nothing tests fan loyalty like losing, but the thoughtful, expedient manner in which this situation was handled may have earned the Norvell regime some more good will that could keep the Seminole faithful hopeful during a process that will require a solid amount of patience.

Thursday was indeed a long day for Florida State football; but it could also go a long way for the program.