Second Florida State offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal in as many days

Transfer Portal season is in full swing with the college football regular season behind us. Already, we've seen hundreds of players announce their intentions to transfer throughout the course of this week. Florida State has lost two players to the portal this week in offensive lineman Jalen Goss and walk-on wide receiver Reggie Harden.

READ MORE: Oregon wide receiver transfer schedules visit to Florida State

On Thursday afternoon, the Seminoles saw a second offensive lineman depart from the roster in as many days. According to multiple reports, redshirt freshman offensive guard Ira Henry has entered his name into the Transfer Portal.

Like with Goss on Wednesday, Henry's decision to leave the program does not come as a major shock. The reserve offensive lineman appeared in 24 games, including all 12 in 2021, but was unable to crack the rotation. The majority of his contributions come on special teams as he only recorded 30 snaps on offense over three seasons.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles tied for second-best odds to land star transfer quarterback

The Missouri native originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2019 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. Henry was one of five offensive linemen in the class. Only Darius Washington and Maurice Smith remain on the roster after Dontae Lucas and Jay Williams also departed from the program.

READ MORE: Five players in the transfer portal that Florida State should pursue

The departure means that Florida State is only projected to return 10 scholarship offensive linemen in 2022. The Seminoles have five OL's committed in their 2022 class and are also hitting the transfer portal hard to build depth.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook