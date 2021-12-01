Florida State offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

Florida State is going to need to see some roster attrition over the coming months to free up scholarships for incoming high school signees and transfers. The scholarship limit will return to the normal limit of 85 in 2022 after being waived this past season due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

On Tuesday, the Seminoles lost their first scholarship player to the portal since the regular season ended. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Goss has reportedly elected to test the transfer waters.

Goss' decision does not come as a major surprise after he was honored by Florida State on senior day in November. He'll look for an opportunity elsewhere where he can earn more playing time.

The Georgia native appeared in all 12 games for the Seminoles in 2021. He also earned snaps in eight games last season and 13 games in 2019. The majority of Goss' contributions came on special teams as a member of the field goal unit.

The Lowndes County High School product signed with Florida State shortly after former head coach Willie Taggart was hired. He picked up an offer from the 'Noles in early January 2018 before inking his letter of intent less than a month later.

READ MORE: Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

As for Florida State, this will be the first time that they've been impacted by the one-year waiver approved by the NCAA that allows programs to sign up to seven transfers to replace seven outgoing players. Goss is the first scholarship player to announce his transfer from the Seminoles during the allowed period.

Players that transferred prior to or during the season such as Brandon Moore, Josh Griffis, Bryan Robinson, Dontae Lucas, and Chubba Purdy will not factor into the limit.

With Goss' departure, Florida State is projected to return 10 scholarship offensive linemen in 2022. The Seminoles are still pursuing multiple players in the transfer portal and have five offensive linemen committed in th

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook