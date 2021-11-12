Three bold predictions for Florida State vs. Miami

It's Miami week. The one week per year where fans of this storied rivalry get exponentially more excited regardless of how the season has played out. That statement could not be more true this year. Miami comes into this week one game over .500 and the 'Noles have posted a disappointing 3-6 record. But the eagerness for this game has not been affected whatsoever.

READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State vs. Miami

The Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee as winners of their last three, including the upsets of #18 NC State and #17 Pitt. They will surely be looking to continue their hot streak this Saturday behind their breakout freshman quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke. Since becoming the starting quarterback, the Canes are averaging 34.4 points per game and have been one of the hottest teams in the country.

So how will Florida State slow down a rival that is evidently finding its rhythm? Well, this is how they can do it in dominance.

1. Jordan Travis has 300+ all-purpose yards and 4+ touchdowns

One thing we can even further validate after last week is that Florida State is a completely different team when #13 is leading the offense. Without Jordan Travis due to sickness last week, the Seminoles had only 271 total yards in the entire game. In fact, the 'Noles average only 344 yards in games where Travis does not start. That would place them at 106th in the country.

With their starting quarterback coming back this week, I expect a big day from Florida State's offense. The Seminoles run the ball exceptionally well and stopping the run has been an issue for the Canes this year. In fact, stopping anything has been hard for Miami this year, as they rank 85th in total defense, allowing just over 400 yards per game.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami

Once Florida State can open the field up through the run, I expect Jordan Travis and the Seminole offense to shine in a meaningful rivalry game.

2. The chain stays in its case and the 'Noles win the turnover battle

All Florida State fans know about the Hurricanes' hideous turnover chain. But this week, they won't see it make an appearance in Doak Campbell Stadium. In fact, Miami's opponents have not seen it often this season at all. The Canes have forced only 8 total turnovers in nine games this season, which is good enough to tie for 115th in the country.

Something else Jordan Travis has done well recently for Florida State is hold onto the ball. Travis has not turned the football over once in his last three starts. I expect that trend to continue against a weak defense in a game that will likely be a high-scoring affair.

We should also see the Hurricanes give away the ball a few times this week. Tyler Van Dyke has yet to face a front four like Florida State's and Miami's offensive line isn't great to begin with as they have already allowed 27 sacks on the season. With a secondary that has been attacking the football and a defensive line who will get after you, the freshman quarterback could find himself in some trouble.

3. Florida State wins in a shootout

Snapping a 2 game losing streak and a rival's three-game winning streak would go a long way in Tallahassee. It would really put a good feeling in fans' hearts during a rough season. Especially due to the fact that Miami has won the last four matchups against the 'Noles.

READ MORE: Where could former FSU QB Chubba Purdy land?

It's no secret that Head Coach Mike Norvell wants to win this one. The 'Noles are a loss away from being out of bowl eligibility. And this week is Norvell's first go-round at Miami during his tenure at Florida State, after missing last year's contest because of Covid-19. We will see if Norvell will have some tricks up his sleeve, as he often does.

Behind a good game from the offense, the 'Noles will keep their bowling hopes alive this week and give Mike Norvell his first win of many against the Hurricanes.