Three bold predictions for FSU vs. Syracuse

Bold predictions for the Seminoles as they look for their win of the season against Syracuse.

There’s not a lot of confidence amongst fans in Tallahassee right now. Which is what to expect when your football team is 0-4 to start the season. Being winless through September isn’t what anybody expected from the ‘Noles. And after another disappointing result a week ago against Louisville, how does Florida State begin to right the ship?

This is how they can do it in a dominating fashion.

1. McKenzie Milton throws for 250+ yards and 2+ touchdowns.

I’ll be the first one to tell you that McKenzie Milton hasn’t been the guy who was advertised to us so far this season. The once Heisman-hopeful has missed open receivers, thrown into some poor reads, and has even tripped over his own feet in crucial moments. All things considered, it should’ve been what we were expecting after Milton was in danger of losing his entire leg after the catastrophic injury he suffered in 2018.

But this week, we will see a glimpse of the KZ we all know and love. Of course, it won’t be the McKenzie Milton that led an undefeated UCF team just a few years ago. But just a flash of him this week could go a long way. We’ve seen the run game be the key source of offense so far this year for the ‘Noles. However, stopping the run is something the Orange do well, and Syracuse has shown holes in its pass defense. Which is where I expect head coach Mike Norvell and OC Kenny Dillingham to take advantage of. And McKenzie Milton will come through for them this week.

2. Florida State’s defense allows less than 250 yards of total offense

In the first half of last week’s contest, every fan of the Seminoles was ready to rain fire on this defense. As they should after Florida State gave up 316 yards of offense and 31 points to the Cardinals in just a half of football. But the Seminole defense managed to respond better than any of us could’ve imagined. Holding Louisville to just 79 yards of offense and two first downs in the second half, which is statistically the best half of football the ‘Noles defense has played since 2013 against Wake Forest.

It’s no secret that Syracuse comes into this one wanting to run the football. The Orange have nearly doubled their pass attempts with their run attempts, 166 to 87. Syracuse has also made a change at quarterback with Garrett Shrader taking over. Shrader provides much more of a threat on the ground than through the air. Which is who Florida State would rather face instead of now-backup, Tommy Devito, whose passing ability could take advantage of porous pass coverage if he were to see the field.

Luckily, the ‘Noles have something for that rushing attack. They come into this one ranked in the top 30 in yards per rush, doing so behind a stout front four. Which is where you will find the nation’s leader in sacks, Jermaine Johnson, who will be another key factor in this Week 5 matchup.

Using the momentum from the second half of last week, and stopping what Syracuse does best, the ‘Noles will shut down the Orange successfully this week.

3. Florida State wins by double digits.

It might be a little hard to see this one at first. Judging off records alone, Syracuse (3-1, 0-0 ACC) comes into Tallahassee with much more to show for than the Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC). However, they’ve done so without facing a ton of competition. The Orange are just 1-1 against FBS opponents with a loss coming from Rutgers. And, even though Florida State hasn’t looked great so far this season, they still will be the most talented team the Orange have seen yet.

In a matchup where two teams seem to have the same identity, Florida State will come out with a vengeance this Saturday. Which will result in their first win of the season. Giving fans, recruits, players, and even coaches, something to build off of.

