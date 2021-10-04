Three thoughts on FSU's win over Syracuse

It finally happened. Florida State won a game for the first time in 2021 and it came in dramatic fashion. The Seminoles were able to deliver a walk-off victory with Ryan Fitzgerald's 34-yard field goal as time expired. It all came together thanks to a late stop from the defense and some skillful running from quarterback Jordan Travis.

READ MORE: The latest on No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter's injury

Even though were plenty of ups and downs, this was the most complete game that FSU has played all season. The offense went 6/6 in the red zone and compiled 247 rushing yards against a stout Syracuse defense. The defense did their part in limiting Sean Tucker while forcing the Orange to go 2/12 on third down and 0/3 on fourth down.

Head coach Mike Norvell has to be frustrated, but happy that his team came out on top. Yes, Florida State won this game but it could've avoided the nailbiter. The Seminoles led 23-13 and 30-20 but Syracuse was able to rally from both deficits. That just shows that there are plenty of areas that the team needs to keep improving on as they move forward.

Here are three thoughts on the win.

1. That game-winning field goal could turn Ryan Fitzgerald's season around

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has had a tough start to his redshirt sophomore season. He missed an important kick in overtime against Notre Dame and last week in the fourth quarter against Louisville. Add on two missed extra points, one last week and one yesterday, and there was some worry that Fitzgerald was starting to get into his own head.

There's no doubting his ability or mechanics. The Georgia native came into Tallahassee as one of the top kickers in the 2019 class. However, when you start to struggle, the mental aspect of the game becomes just as important, maybe even more so, than what you can do physically.

Fitzgerald kept working, didn't give up on himself, and when his number was called, he delivered. I think what was even better about the play was the reaction from his teammates. Fitzgerald was swarmed with a slew of happy Seminoles and it shows that they never stopped believing he would turn it around.

This could be the play that gets him back on track with over half of the season left to play.

READ MORE: No. 1 tight end decommits from Florida State

2. Like every week, the running backs need more touches

I'm tired of bringing it up but the Seminoles have two of the top running backs in the entire country sitting in the stable and they don't use them consistently enough. Jashaun Corbin (14 carries, 65 yards, 1 touchdown) and Treshaun Ward (2 carries, 66 yards) combined for a mere 16 carries on the ground. Jordan Travis had 19 runs by himself, though plenty of them came on passing plays where he scrambled.

Regardless, you have homerun threats in the backfield that need to be utilized. Corbin was his normal, hard-running self while Ward nearly broke away on a 65-yard scamper in the third quarter. Two of Florida State's three longest plays of the day were generated by Corbin and Ward. It just makes no sense for them not to combine for 25+ carries a game. Granted, they both did catch five passes.

I understand that teams are going to stack the box when you can't consistently move the ball through the air. My thought process is basically that 19 carries a game for Travis is going to break him down throughout the year. He's already been banged up.

Don't forget about your mustangs. Corbin and Ward have the ability to carry your offense when nothing is working.

3. Florida State finally figured out how to win

The Seminoles have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory multiple times in five games. The missed opportunity in overtime against Notre Dame, the last second Jacksonville State hail mary, and the failed comeback attempt versus Louisville all come to mind. Once again, FSU was placed in a tough situation during crunchtime against Syracuse.

Up three points in the final frame, Travis threw an interception on a wide receiver screen where Cam McDonald missed his block. The Orange quickly turned it into a field goal to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, the offense went three and out, it quickly looked like the Seminoles were going to fall short once again.

Instead, the defense stepped up and prevented Syracuse from crossing midfield, forcing a punt with just over a minute left. Travis took back over and relied on his legs to generate a few plays to get Florida State into field goal range before Fitzgerald sealed it at the buzzer.

It was a satisfying feeling. When it was time to go out and make a play, this team figured out how to do so. They finally executed in the moment like the coaching staff has talked about. In the process, they competed against a better than expected Syracuse team for all four quarters. It's only one victory but this is a moment for the staff to build upon.

READ MORE: FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook