Veteran Florida State Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

The NCAA’s 45-day Transfer Portal window has officially opened, and student-athletes across the nation are wasting no time taking to the portal in search of new teams. As is common practice at Florida State University in recent years, Coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff began holding exit interviews with student-athletes to discuss options and potential avenues for future successes, whether it be with the Seminoles or without. “They are very transparent, honest meetings,” said Norvell. “It’s trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page of expectations as we move forward.” On Monday afternoon, Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer was the next Seminole to make his future intentions clear.

In a statement posted to his social media channels, Gainer announced his decision to enter the Transfer Portal:

"First, I would like to start off by thanking God who is the head of my life. He's put me in so many positions to do what I love. I want to Thank my family for always being there for me.

To all my teammates, thanks for becoming my brothers and being what I needed while here at Florida State University. To the coaches/trainers that have helped develop me as a person and player, Thank you. To my fans/supporters I want to thank you for your endless support. Now it's time to do what's best for my future and family.

I will be entering the Transfer portals as a Grad Transfer. God Bless."

Amari Gainer, a native of Tallahassee, joined the football program at Florida State in 2018 after a successful high school career at Chiles High School in Leon County. The linebacker quickly made his way into the starting rotation in the years to follow. Per Seminoles.com, he led the team in tackles in 2020, placed on the ACC Honor Roll in 2019, 2020, and 2021, received the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2020, received the Bill McGrotha Award in 2021, started all 21 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and was FSU’s active career leader in tackles entering the 2022 season with 193 tackles. Despite spending much of his time at Florida State as a starter at the position, Gainer had trouble finding his footing in the rotation throughout 2022. Following an early season injury, he appeared in just 7 games wherein he accumulated 17 tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

Gainer's departure has already sent ripples across the program with coaches and administrators alike with many taking to social media in response.

"Such an incredible young man," wrote Coach Mike Norvell via Twitter. "Will be a great asset to a program. Will always be a Nole."

"Going to miss your departmental leadership and appreciate all you have done for FSU," stated Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford. "Thank you for making us all better."

Amari Gainer leaves Florida State after 5 seasons with the Seminoles. He is the third FSU defender to announce plans to enter the Transfer Portal following the 2022 season.

