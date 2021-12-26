WATCH: Deion Sanders unapologetic to Florida State detractors

Unless you've been living under a rock, by this point, you know all too much about Florida State's nightmare scenario of No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State becoming reality during the Early Signing Period. It was completely unexpected and shocked the entire country, as well as the Seminoles' fanbase.

In the wake of Hunter's decision, social media did what social media does, flip out in mass proportions. Fans called out Florida State legend and Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders, for 'stealing' Hunter. At least one seemingly burned a signed Sanders jersey and many others are still in his social media comments talking about the flip.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen show a few days ago, Sanders addressed the situation and said that he didn't take Travis Hunter while also adding that Florida State had been using him for years.

"I don't think I took him. I don't think he ever belonged to them [Florida State]. I saw the burning of the jersey, I saw the foolishness. I laughed my butt off, first of all. But, this is something I don't understand. I think it was either the year before or the year before that, the head coach [Mike Norvell], who I'm very fond of, who I think is a great coach, who I think is gonna do tremendous feats for my alma mater, called me to help him recruit a kid out of Lousiana. I facetimed the kid, I facedtimed the mother, and I did my thing. Florida State has been using me for years to do what I do, to help influence these kids to come to my wonderful alma mater. No problem, I did it, I believe the kid signed."

"So what's the difference of me doing that and doing it for myself? So, it was good enough for you but it's not good enough for me? That's what I have a problem with. So, you're saying now, I'm good enough to get you players but I'm not good enough to get me players? Which one is it? Are we not good enough at Jackson State or am I not good enough as a person? I would like that answered."

"Do you know how many years Florida State has been selling me and my accolades and what I've accomplished to come to that wonderful, prestigious university? You selling me, I can't sell me?"

Check out the full video below.

