    December 30, 2021
    WATCH: Former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel with a crazy throw

    Former FSU QB makes a bet with former Miami and Seminole assistant coach Mark Richt.
    EJ Manuel was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Lasting only 4 seasons on the team Manuel was not able to find lasting success as he finished his career with the Raiders. After his five years in the NFL, Manuel changed his focus to TV joining the ACC Network giving him a new platform to showcase his talents.  

    Before the NFL and TV, Manuel was a college star at Florida State University. Manuel lead them to a conference championship in 2011 and 2012. He made a name for himself resulting in his recognition as a top college quarterback. 

    Manuel finished his career with 47 touchdowns and over 7700 yards with most of the production coming in his junior and senior year. In 2011 he led the Noles to a 9-4 season, ending the year with a bowl win against Notre Dame. The following year he improved resulting in the team reaching 12 wins and only 2 losses. As conference champions, Manuel and the 'Noles won the Orange Bowl against Northern Illinois. 

    Making a bet with Mark Richt late in the show added 500 dollars to EJ's wallet as he showed once again he still has his talent of throwing the football. 

