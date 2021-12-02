Weekly Mailbag: 2021 season, transfer portal, and recruiting

The season may be over but the mailbag doesn't slow down.

The 2021 season is officially over for the Florida State Seminoles and now we're set up for a long, but interesting, offseason. The Seminoles started out the year 0-4 before responding with a 5-2 stretch to set up a battle for bowl eligibility in the regular-season finale against Florida. Unfortunately, the offense struggled to get anything going until late in the contest. It didn't help that starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a shoulder injury on the first series that limited him throughout the remainder of the game.

Considering the circumstances in Gainesville, it was probably a game that Florida State should've won. The loss should provide some much-needed motivation during the 'Noles time off. Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff enter what could be a tenure-defining offseason. FSU has a chance to secure a top-10 recruiting class and bring in multiple experienced transfers. It's going to be fun to watch how it all plays out.

Also, we're knee in basketball season with the Seminoles coming off of a road loss at Purdue. Don't be afraid to start tossing some hoops questions my way.

Let's check out what's in the mailbag this week.

How do you feel about the season? - @mthompkins07

Obviously, I wasn't thrilled with the result of the regular-season finale but that doesn't take away from what Florida State did this season. This team started 0-4 and looked straight up lost at times. Following a win over Syracuse, you began to see the signs of growth and the potential that the Seminoles had when they put it all together on the field.

Some of the losses (Jacksonville State) sting a little more knowing how close FSU was to making it to bowl season. Regardless, a lot of pieces will be back and the 'Noles are setting themselves up to be one of the top teams in the conference in 2022.

Plus, my original season prediction was 5-7. Though, I didn't think this is the path we would take to get there.

Do we see Emmett Rice possibly apply for a medical waiver? - @ryan.cooper11

It's possible but I honestly don't know. The veteran linebacker was honored on Senior Day so it seems like Florida State is prepared to not get him back.

Rice could also enter the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility if he does get a waiver. If he applies, I feel like there's a good chance he gets one.

Which quarterback does Florida State take in the portal? - @rockintimmy

I don't think there's any guarantee that Florida State does take a quarterback in the transfer portal. They're certainly going to weigh their options with only three projected scholarship signal-callers currently on the 2022 roster. That said, the Seminoles aren't going to bring someone in just to do so. It would have to make sense for the present and future.

Some of the early options are Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Ohio State's Jack Miller, and UCF's Dillon Gabriel.

Will AJ Duffy start over Jordan Travis? - @reisxxsuskey

I'll make this one easy. NO.

I don't think a true freshman is going to be able to beat out a player that has led the offense for the past two seasons and is going into his third year in Mike Norvell's system.

Jordan Travis began to show the signs of being a capable quarterback over the second half of the season. His development should continue throughout the offseason.

What position are the coaches recruiting at the JUCO level? - @coachangelortiz

Mainly defensive back. The Seminoles have been after JUCO cornerback De'Carlos Nicholson for the past couple of months. Other JUCO options include safety Marquise Gilbert and corner Keionte Scott. Florida State is working to get both of them on campus before the Early Signing Period.

Who are the incoming wide receivers - Wayne Harmon

As of now, Florida State has one wide receiver committed in its 2022 class in Devaughn Mortimer. The Seminoles are looking to bring in one to two more high prospects. The top targets are Kevin Coleman and Camden Brown. The staff is dropping in on Brown today.

FSU is also hitting the transfer portal hard. Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman set up a visit to Tallahassee for next week. Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore is another option that the staff is pursuing. I'd also keep an eye on FIU transfer Tyrese Chambers.

Jammie Robinson entering the draft? - @thee_uhrm

It's something that seems to be still on the table but I think it's one year too early for Robinson. If he comes back and has another season like this in 2022, he could set himself up for big money.

Does FSU land a top-ten class with all of the big coaching changes? - @spencerchapman10

Florida State has already done a good job of positioning itself for a potential top-10 recruiting class regardless of the coaching changes. The Seminoles sit at No. 12 in the country and could rise even more after the decisions of top prospects such as Marvin Jones Jr, Earl Little, Julian Armella, Kevin Coleman, Nyjalik Kelly, Wesley Bissainthe, and others that the staff is involved with.

The most like option is for FSU to finish in the No. 7 to No. 12 range.

With all of the coaching changes, have any FSU assistants been rumored for positions elsewhere - Shawn Marler

As of now, not really. That said, there is always going to be buzz around offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who is one of the rising stars in the business. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has a lot of relationships around the country.

Linebackers coach Chris Marve could eventually get a look from the NFL. Time will tell. I think it's more likely that Florida State makes a few staff changes of its own rather than other programs hiring its coaches away.

I wouldn't be surprised if off-field staffers like Ryan Bartow and Randy Shannon got looks from other schools.

How many players from the portal can FSU take in the next class? - David Jones

The NCAA instituted a one-time rule that allows schools to sign up to seven players to replace seven outgoing transfers that occur following the end of the semester. I expect Florida State to bring in at least seven new faces from the transfer portal

