Who will emerge as leaders for Florida State in 2022?

The offseason is in full effect for Florida State football. Players are training, working out, and finding ways to improve their game. One aspect the offseason can do is bring out leaders. Those who put in the work and lead by example. Here are three players I expect to emerge and lead the 'Noles this season on and off the field.

Camm McDonald

Tight end Camm McDonald from Long Beach, California decided to return to FSU for his redshirt senior season. While not posting gaudy numbers the tight end has been a consistent presence for the 'Noles in recent years. McDonald ranked second on the team in touchdowns and catches.

Before the season he earned a spot on the Mackey Award Watch list which is given to the best tight end in the country. I expect the senior who has been through all the turmoil here at FSU to end his career here with a bang on and off the field. Continuing to change the culture around and ultimately helping Florida State get to where it used to be.

Jammie Robinson

First-team All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson needs no introduction after an impressive first year with the 'Noles. The South Carolina transfer stepped into Tallahassee year one and had a huge impact on this defense. He led the Seminoles' defense in tackles and interceptions making plays all over the field for the 'Noles. Robinson was on the fence about declaring for the NFL draft but ultimately decided to return for his redshirt junior season.

The Cordele, Georgia native brings experience and versatility to a defensive back unit that’s expected to improve even more this season partly due to him returning. The safety has shown signs of how strong his relationship is with Mike Norvell and that most likely is going to lead to him emerging into a leader in 2022. Robinson is committed to changing the culture and turning things around here at FSU and we can expect him to lead by example for this defense.

Dillan Gibbons

Lastly, we have redshirt senior offensive linemen Dillan Gibbons from St. Petersburg, Florida. Gibbons started every game he appeared in and was voted honorable mention All-ACC for his solid play. The offensive line has been an issue for this program the past few years and with the addition of Gibbons up front last season, we saw an improved offense on the ground and in the air.

I expect Gibbons to be the leader up front for the 'Noles and with improved offensive line play the Seminoles' offense should take another step forward in the right direction. Gibbons has shown to be a leader on and off the field and in his last season with Florida State, he will try to make his lasting mark on this program.

