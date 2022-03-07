Wide receiver target Brandon Inniss recaps visit to Florida State

There was a lot of top-flight talent in Tallahassee this weekend for the first spring practice and the Elite Junior Day event. One of the best overall players in attendance was Ft. Lauderdale - American Heritage 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss. It’s the first time he’s been in town to visit FSU in nearly a year.

Brandon Inniss was in town with a large group from the 7-on-7 team South Florida Express. With the dead period over, recruits can now visit schools as they soon start spring practice. Getting Brandon on campus as soon as possible was big for Mike Norvell and his staff as they continue to work to recruit the nation’s top wide receiver.

“It felt amazing coming on campus and seeing the practice,” Inniss said. “I like how they ran things, how they ran from every station. That’s what they need from everyone from the head coach to turn the program around. You need leadership. I saw a lot of that today. The energy in practice, and how there was no walking. How they compete. I think it was the environment. I am glad I came to watch a practice. I’ve never watched any college practice, in fact, I think FSU’s was the first I’ve watched. I feel like it was a good stepping stone.”

The Seminoles are recruiting the nation’s best wide receivers as they look to hit a home run at the position for the 2022 class. Brandon said Saturday that FSU needs to continue on their current path in order to remain an option for him in the future. He said today he saw a lot of improvement from the team from what he saw last year.

“Yeah, yeah definitely I feel like there was more energy out there,” Inniss said about the practice. “It was the first day out, everybody is always excited for the first day of practice. I saw a lot of screens, you know, which allows the receivers to use their speed, and they were working on plays. I like how they’re throwing the ball. They have the coaches, I feel they just have to win more games. Everyone likes winning. I want to see more productivity out of the program, that’s about it. Coach Norvell - he wants me to get back here and see how things are changing. I haven’t been here since the spring game (last year). I see how he ran practice today and how it’s changed. He preaches, he said something in the meeting we were in, that other coaches will tell you what you want to hear, but he will tell you the real. That’s why I like him. With FSU it’s always been just the winning. I like how it is in Florida. Watching it on TV, the environment - I feel like I can play here. The whole town comes out to watch, the Warchant - it’s all-around great.”

Coach Dugans and assistant wide receivers coach Guy Lemonier are the primary contacts for Inniss at FSU. There’s a lot of familiarity with both coaches which helps FSU remain a consistent program in Brandon’s recruitment.

“They feel I can come in and make an immediate impact if I decide to come here,” Inniss said. “They think I can be a leader as well from watching my 7-on-7 team and at my school. They think I can play in the slot and outside.”

“Dugans and Coach Guy are the coaches I talk to the most,” Inniss continued. Coach Guy is always talking to me - he is from south Florida. If I have to text someone here it is Coach Dugans or Coach Guy. With Coach Dugans, ever since 8th grade, he gave me one of my first offers. We’ve been talking since then and always stayed in contact. We are really close. I can talk to him about anything, life as well. I think how real he is, what he tells me to help me work on my game.”

FSU quarterback Chris Parson was in town and he was recruiting his tail off. He spent some time with Innis before he left town.

“I just finished talking to him,” Inniss said. “He’s trying to rebuild FSU. He’s trying to bring in the best. Actually in 7th grade, going into 8th grade, he was throwing me passes to me at the camp. We will see where we go from there.”

Brandon had a well-publicized decommitment from Oklahoma when Lincoln Riley left for USC. He’s using that as a lesson learned as he looks for this future home during his recruitment.

“Really my recruitment is wide open right now and I am taking it day by day,” Inniss said. “I like the direction Florida State is going in right now. If they can keep that up they are looking in good shape. I’m wide open, I am just taking it all in. I am trying to find the best option for me. I am going to USC next weekend, Louisville the 18th, then we have April 1st, Alabama April 8th, and LSU sometime in April too. Right now, as it stands, I am going to make my decision on National Signing Day in February so I can see after the season where all of the coaches land and things like that.”

USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, FSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Penn State, LSU are the schools that are among a group he’s considering at this time.

