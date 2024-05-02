Former FSU Football Standout Receiver to Wear Former Number With Buffalo Bills
The 2024 NFL Draft has officially come to an end, and the Florida State Seminoles stole the show, with 10 former Florida State standouts having had their name selected as well as an additional three being picked up as undrafted free agents.
Rookie Keon Coleman will wear a number different than what he wore in his time with FSU, the team announced earlier this week.
Although he wore the number four during his sole season with Florida State, Coleman will don the number zero in his time in Buffalo. In his time at Michigan State, Coleman wore zero for two seasons, achieving a career-best 58 receptions for 758 yards and seven touchdowns his sophomore year.
Current Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hynes was the last Buffalo Bill to wear the number zero, which was banned by the NFL until March 2023 when team owners voted to make the number available due to player support.
Despite only wearing the garnet and gold for one season, Keon Coleman burst into the limelight upon his arrival in Tallahassee and was a starter in all 12 games he played for FSU. In 2023, Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns and additionally had 300 yards on 25 punt returns.
His impact on the field allowed him to be selected with the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Although he was the seventh receiver taken off the board, the first-team All-ACC selection is already part of one of the most anticipated quarterback-receiver duos as he will be catching passes from two-time pro-bowl quarterback Josh Allen.
