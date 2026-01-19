Former FSU football starting RB signs with surprising team

The Florida State Seminoles underwent a massive roster and staff overhaul following the 2025 season, adding two quarterbacks and a host of offensive and defensive pieces through the NCAA Transfer Portal. As a result, FSU currently sits No. 26 in the transfer rankings and No. 16 in the overall recruiting rankings entering the year.

The running back room was overflowing with talent a season ago, yet the unit struggled to find a consistent rhythm. Florida State added Quintrevion Wisner from Texas and Germani Sands from FAU, while losing Kam Davis and Jaylin Lucas, but retaining Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton Jr.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Former Florida State running back Gavin Sawchuk spent one season with the Seminoles after transferring in from Oklahoma. He amassed 486 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 121 yards through the air and another score during his time in garnet and gold. Now, the 5'11'', 209-pound back is headed to Illinois to play for the Wildcats at Northwestern. Northwestern finished with a 7-6 record and 11th in their division a season ago.

Ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, Sawchuk has accounted for 1,463 rushing yards and 19 scores during his four-years at the collegiate level. He will head to Evanston, Illinois, with one year of eligibility remaining. The Wildcats originally offered Sawchuk during his high school recruitment process in 2020 before he committed to the Sooners.

FSU Loses A Reliable Option At Running Back

Sawchuk proved to be a reliable option when his number was called often in goal-line and close-yardage situations, and led all running backs on the team in stats. His departure could mark a significant shift in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's mindset as they hone in on a two-deep mentality at the position.

With Sawchuk gone and Caziah Holmes alongside Roydell Williams both exhausting eligibility, the departure leaves room for a feature back inside new running backs coach Kam Martin's group.

