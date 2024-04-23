Four FSU Football Players Honored Following Conclusion Of Spring Practice
Florida State football recognized four student-athletes with spring awards, head coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Maurice Smith and defensive back Azareye'h Thomas earned the Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award, presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and commitment to the Florida State University football program. Defensive back Fentrell Cypress II earned the program's Unconquered Points Champion, and long snapper Mason Arnold took home the Seminole Service Award.
"I am proud to recognize these four players for their work in the winter and spring," Norvell said. "This is the first time we have done spring awards since I have been the head coach at Florida State. The commitment we have already seen from this year's team has been remarkable, and I wanted to recognize that in a tangible way. Fentrell and Mason have been committed to supporting their teammates and other student-athletes at FSU while also focusing on academics and impacting the greater Tallahassee community. Maurice and Azareye'h did a great job of continuing to grow throughout spring practices and have emerged as leaders on our team. Their work to continue getting better on the field while also exemplifying and upholding our standard in the classroom and in the community provided a tremendous example to our team."
The criteria for the Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award includes showing leadership on and off the field, consistency through 15 spring practices and high performance in the Unconquered Accountability Challenge, which provides points for every aspect of expectations on and off the field during the offseason program.
"Parrish Owens has a remarkable heart for Florida State as an institution and a commitment to the student-athletes here at FSU," Norvell said. "His leadership has made a valuable and appreciated impact on our program, and Maurice and AZ are worthy recipients of the first Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award."
Florida State completed spring practices on April 21. The Seminoles will begin preseason camp in July to continue preparations for their season opener on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, against Georgia Tech.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
