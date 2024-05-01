Four Former FSU Football Stars Ink Endorsement Deals with Nike After Being Drafted
The 2024 NFL Draft saw 10 Florida State Seminoles taken, marking the fourth time in program history to see 10 or more players drafted. They were the only team with multiple wide receivers, defensive linemen, and multiple defensive backs taken so it was no surprise that the 20-player 2024 rookie haul for Nike included four endorsement deals for the ACC Champion squad.
Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, and Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson all inked deals with the iconic brand, which has dominated the NFL market for decades.
Florida State produced first-rounder (19th-overall) Jared Verse, who started his career as a 0-star recruit out of Albany. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons with the 'Noles, totaling 89 tackles and a forced fumble. He was a back-to-back First-Team All-ACC selection, an All-American, a two-time FSU Defensive MVP, and a Bobby Bowden Leadership Award recipient.
Coleman, a transfer from Michigan State, went at the top of the second round with the 33rd pick to the Bills in a draft loaded with talent at his position. He finished the 2023 season leading the team with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns while also returning punts for the 'Noles.
Fiske went in the second round with the 39th pick after blasting onto the scene at the NFL Combine, dominating in multiple categories, and is coming off a monster ACC Championship game. He recorded 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season in Tallahassee, FL. He was a second-team All-ACC and a third-team All-American.
Benson transferred from Oregon and immediately became a star in Tallahassee. He spent two seasons with FSU and nearly broke 1,000 yards in 2022. Benson became a feature back for the ACC Championship Team, rushing for 905 yards and 14 scores on the ground, with another 227 through the air and a touchdown in the previous season.
The Seminole were the only team with four players signed from the NFL Draft with the second highest being LSU with three.
