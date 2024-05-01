Former FSU Football Player Enters Portal After Being Dismissed By Deion Sanders, Colorado
Former Florida State football defensive lineman Bishop Thomas has entered the transfer portal once again, per Buffs Beat. The now-former Colorado Buffalo was dismissed from the team in late February for violating team rules at the end of the 2023 season.
Thomas transferred to Colorado in May of 2023. According to PFF, he played 123 total snaps in nine games for the Buffs – 117 of them on defense.
The former Florida State defensive lineman was a former three-star recruit in FSU's 2022 recruiting class. He appeared in two games for the Seminoles (Boston College, Louisiana), recording one assisted tackle. In nine games at Colorado, the 6'2", 305-pound freshman collected seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Thomas finished 2023 with a PFF defensive grade of 56.1, which ranked No. 31 out of 39 players who saw the field for Colorado last season. He also recorded a run defense grade of 54.9, a pass rush grade of 56.5, and a coverage grade of 60.0.
Thomas was one of many FSU players to announce they would be transferring to Boulder, Colorado in the spring of 2023. These players include defensive backs Travis Jay and Omarion Cooper, defensive end Derrick McLendon, and linebacker Brendan Gant. Cooper entered the portal earlier this week while while McLendon landed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Jay and Gant remain with the Buffaloes.
Linebacker DJ Lundy initially announced his intentions to join the Buffaloes but decided to return to Tallahassee with head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.
As of now, Florida State has had three players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, wide receiver Joshua Burrell, and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still has to shed at least three more scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships and that's only if they don't plan to make any new additions.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (SMU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
