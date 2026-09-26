FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Central Arkansas

The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their fourth game of the 2026 season. Time really does fly.

Following two consecutive losses, the Seminoles have an opportunity to get back on track when they host Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas

This is the first time in program history that the Seminoles and Bears have matched up on the football field. FSU paid $450K to secure the matchup.

With just hours remaining before the contest, Florida State released its updated depth chart.

Florida State Changes Depth Chart For Central Arkansas Game

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State is only putting out depth charts on game days in 2026. The Seminoles made a few changes to the two-deep this week.

Senior running back Samuel Singleton Jr. is set to miss an extended period due to an injury he suffered against Alabama. The Seminoles removed him from the depth chart, elevating Ousmane Kromah into a starting role. Freshman Amari Thomas also makes his first appearance in the lineup.

Junior wide receiver Micahi Danzy is also listed as a kick returner alongside Thomas, and sophomore Darryll Desir is not listed.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

3. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. EJ White, Fr.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year OR Paul Bowling, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr. OR Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Kevin Wynn, So.

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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