FSU Football Hopes Standout RB Will Return Before End Of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles lost one of their top running backs in the second half of the defeat to Alabama.

In the third quarter, senior running back Samuel Singleton Jr. went flying down the field on a 65-yard catch-and-run out of the backfield. He was brought down just short of the goal line by an awkward tackle, but bounced up quickly to his feet.

After the big play, Singleton Jr. remained on the field, rushing for no gain on the next snap. Following that, he went over to the sideline with a grimace on his face.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Hot Start Fades In Loss To Alabama

Singleton Jr. eventually went into the injury tent, and was spotted leaving the field on crutches. The preliminary fear was a potential ACL injury.

Head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on Singleton Jr.'s status to begin the week. There is hope that he'll be able to return before the end of 2026.

Samuel Singleton Jr. Sidelined For "Extended Period Of Time"

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) is tackled from behind. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, the Seminoles believe there's a chance to get Singleton Jr. back on the field later in the year.

"Some unfortunate news coming out of the game, Sam Singleton will miss an extended period of time, very similar to Blake, where we're hopeful for a return within season," Norvell said on Monday. "It will be an extended period of time that he'll be out."

"He's had an outstanding start of the season; some big plays, even on the play that he kind of got banged up on, it was an oustanding run," Norvell added. "You're seeing his confidence as a player growing, his understanding. Hopeful that we'll get him back as soon as possible, but it will be extended. We'll see where that lands there at the back end of the season, and kind of go from there."

In the meantime, Florida State is going to have to find someone it can trust outside of Ousmane Kromah.

Over the last two weeks, the Seminoles have primarily relied on the combination of Kromah and Singleton Jr.

Whether it's Quintrevion Wisner, Amari Thomas, or someone else, FSU needs the room to answer the call.

"That opens up the door for other guys to increase roles. Really been pleased with Ous, and the job he's done. Tre Wisner, it definitely opens up the door," Norvell said. "Tre battled some injuries during fall camp, and has gotten some action here in the early part of the season, but that's going to be looked at for more opportunities."

"Guys like Amari Thomas is someone I'm really excited about. True freshman that also was limited a little bit in fall camp," Norvell continued. "A guy that's shown some good capabilities, and we'll see what opportunities he can earn throughout these next few weeks."

Florida State returns to action against Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

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