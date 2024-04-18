Former FSU Football DB Greedy Vance Receives 13 Offers After Entering Portal
Approximately a week after Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance announced he would enter the transfer portal, he has received offers from 13 different schools, four of them from the ACC.
These schools include Alabama, Missouri, Miami, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Duke, USC, Memphis, Arkansas, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Houston.
Vance has two visits scheduled so far, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The former FSU DB will appear at USC from April 18-21 and Kentucky from April 26-28.
Vance appeared in 12 games at Louisville over the course of two seasons. He then transferred to FSU in December of 2021.
During his last two seasons in Tallahassee, the DB appeared in 27 games and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Vance made an immediate impact in 2022 with three interceptions, five passes defended, and 16 total tackles. He continued that trend in 2023 with another interception, four passes defended, and 18 total tackles.
The New Orleans, Louisiana native had the daunting task of competing against Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. for the starting role at the nickel position.
Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Little Jr. was convinced to leave the state of Florida by former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. There he played in 11 games and recorded two tackles.
Coming out of high school, the Crimson Tide transfer was the fifth-ranked cornerback in the country (On3) and the eighth-best prospect in the state of Florida. He was ranked a four-star recruit both as a high school and transfer prospect by 247Sports.
While this move appears to demonstrate head coach Mike Norvell and the defensive staff’s confidence in Little Jr. at nickel, there is no doubt they are losing veteran depth with 39 games of experience at the Division 1 level.
