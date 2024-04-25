FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: CB Jarrian Jones
We are hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Jarrian Jones transferred to Florida State following one season at Mississippi State. After some struggles as an outside cornerback early and some questions on whether he might move to wide receiver, Jones moved to the slot and became elite there, allowing a passer rating of just 25.3 this season with 3 interceptions and 3 pass deflections, per PFF. Now, teams love his inside/out versatility and experience and he showed more explosiveness at the NFL Combine than some were expecting.
Measurements
Jones measured into the NFL Combine at 5117 (5 feet, 11 and 7/8ths inches) and 190 pounds, with an arm length of 30 inches. Because he's more likely to play in the slot at the next level, the size isn't as big of an issue as it is for Renardo Green, who is more likely to play on the outside.
He performed very well in the athletic testing: 4.38 40-yard dash, 4.3 shuttle time, 39.5-inch vertical, and a 10'9" broad jump. That was good enough for a 9.61 relative athletic score.
Visits and Meetings
Jones has had top-30 visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts, while also stating he met with every team at the NFL Combine, specifically mentioning the Jaguars, Patriots, and Commanders.
What the Scouts are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Urgent cornerback with good size and above-average aggression in all aspects of his game. While Jones is all gas from snap to whistle, he can be clunky matching a receiver’s release and has a hard time transitioning through sharp break points without allowing glaring separation. His chase speed is average and he might require help over the top. He does a nice job of anticipating breaks from a shuffle and is effective from zone with a decent burst to close when playing forward. He’s aggressive in run support and battles for positioning in coverage. Jones’ limitations might be mitigated and his strengths maximized as a nickel cornerback playing forward from a zone-heavy cover scheme."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Jones has an impressive athletic profile, and his inside-outside experience is a plus, but he plays too reactionary and needs to better pick up on route clues to survive in NFL coverage. He projects as a potential reserve and special teamer."
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus: "Jones transferred to Florida State after one year at Mississippi State, and he blossomed into an impact player. He was primarily an outside cornerback through the first four years of his college career, but his below-average long speed/recovery speed was exposed there, especially when asked to play press. In 2023, he played in the slot and had a career year. He has the traits to succeed as a slot defender at the next level, boasting quick feet, hips and acceleration to stick with players in space. He also brings great awareness of spacing and throwing paths, and he is consistently conscious of putting himself between the receiver and the ball."
Projected Draft Range
Jarrian's range is all over the place. I've seen some places have him as a top-75 player and surefire 3rd Round pick and people like Brugler at The Athletic gave him a 6th round grade. He's likely a 3rd or 4th-round pick because he has inside-out versatility and above-average athleticism.
Current draft selections for the teams connected with him so far in that 3rd-5th range: Eagles (120, 161, 171, and 172), Packers (91, 126, and 169), Dolphins (158), Colts (82, 117, and 151), Jaguars (96, 114, 116, and 153), Patriots (68, 103, and 137), and the Commanders (67, 78, 100, 139, and 152).
The Eagles, Packers, Colts, Jaguars, and Dolphins all have major needs in their secondary, though the Eagles, Colts, and Jaguars could address the position in the earlier rounds.
New England and Washington are teams that need to stockpile high-quality talent and Jones would fit into that. Both teams took a cornerback in the first round last year, but you can't have enough good secondary players these days.
Prediction
Nickelbacks aren't as valued as they should be in this day and age of 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end, 3 wide receivers) at the NFL level. Because of that, Jones may fall down the board more than he realistically should.
I currently have Jarrian Jones landing with the Green Bay Packers at pick 126, but he's deserving of going earlier than that.
