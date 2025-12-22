FSU position group thinning out quickly after latest transfer portal news

Florida State's 2024 recruiting class was expected to be a building block for the future in Tallahassee. At the time, the Seminoles were coming off an ACC Championship and back-to-back seasons with 10+ wins, with the hope #Tribe24 would be the spark that kept things going.

Instead, the haul, head coach Mike Norvell's highest-ranked prep class, has primarily been a disappointment. 12 of the 23 high school signees have moved on from the program. Only four have started a game.

The latest departure from the group is sophomore tight end Landen Thomas.

FSU TE Landen Thomas Leaving FSU After Two Seasons

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Thomas announced he was leaving Florida State to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Tallahassee.

Thomas saw a major dip in playing time in 2025. He appeared in 12 games but only played over ten snaps three different times. Thomas caught three passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He was limited by an injury coming into the season.

BREAKING: Florida State TE Landen Thomas is entering the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned



The 6’3 240 TE will have 2 years of eligibility left



He was one of the Top TEs in the 2024 Class



Repped by @caseygunn0 https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/XB9sQvgB4V — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2025

When Thomas was on the field, he struggled as a blocker and seemed to lack intensity as a receiver. There are far too many times where he's just playing football, rather than executing with a purpose.

Thomas signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect, ranked as the No. 8 tight end in the 2024 class. In his first year with the program, he saw action in all 12 games, starting the final seven. He recorded 14 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown, earning the Devaughn Darling Award for the team's freshman of the year.

The Georgia native leaves Florida State thin and inexperienced in the tight end room after junior Randy Pittman Jr. entered the portal a few days ago. Redshirt freshmen Chase Loftin and Tae'Shaun Gelsey are eligible to return, along with incoming four-star Xavier Tiller and three-star Corbyn Fordham.

The Seminoles need at least one tight end in the portal and may have to explore playing junior Amaree Williams both ways.

Thomas stands at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining to play two at his next stop.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

