Productive defender linked to FSU football's coaching staff entering portal

The Florida State Seminoles will have to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify the roster this offseason.

There are multiple positions that are in need of an upgrade in talent and depth. It starts at quarterback, but Florida State is losing all five starters on its offensive line, along with a variety of other important faces such as redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph, and redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

At a minimum, three starters won't return in the defensive backfield with Rawls and Joseph expected to enter the portal, along with senior cornerback Jerry Wilson exhausting his eligibility. Redshirt junior Earl Little Jr. also has a decision to make.

With heavy changes coming on defense, could Florida State's coaching staff turn to a familiar face on the open market?

Nebraska DB Who Produced Under FSU DC Tony White Entering Portal

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

On Friday, redshirt junior defensive back Malcom Hartzog Jr. announced his plans to move on from Nebraska. Hartzog Jr. played a big role in his first three seasons with the Cornhuskers but suffered an injury in 2025, appearing in two games and retaining his redshirt to be able to return to college football in 2026.

Hartzog Jr. signed with Nebraska as a three-star prospect in 2022, remaining with the program when head coach Matt Rhule took over the program the following year. Rhule brought in defensive coordinator Tony White to run his defense in 2023 and 2024.

It's worth noting that safeties coach Evan Cooper was also on Nebraska's staff in 2023.

In those two seasons, Hartzog Jr. appeared in 24 games and made 22 starts, 12 at cornerback and ten at safety. He totaled 85 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, ten pass deflections, and four interceptions.

Hartzog Jr. has displayed his versatility, and he's a proven fit in White's scheme. It would make sense for Florida State to at least kick the tires.

In his career, Hartzog Jr. has appeared in 38 games, recording 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in 2022.

Hartzog Jr. stands at 5-foot-9, 185-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Florida State is moving towards hiring Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams to coach cornerbacks in Tallahassee.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

