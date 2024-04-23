FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: WR Keon Coleman
We are two days away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
First was Jordan Travis and Trey Benson, now we'll focus on both wide receivers, starting with one of the more polarizing prospects in the entire draft class: Wide Receiver Keon Coleman.
Coleman started his career at Michigan State, racking up 65 catches for 848 yards and 8 touchdowns in two seasons (more than 94% of that production came in his second season). Wanting an opportunity to win and better display his talents, he transferred to Florida State, finishing with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, and returning 25 punts for 300 yards.
He broke into the spotlight in a big way by dominating LSU on Labor Day. He was clearly hampered by some injuries down the stretch, which limited his overall impact, and didn't have the same natural chemistry with Jordan Travis that Johnny Wilson had, but he still solidified himself as a household name this season. Still, thoughts about his professional outlook are all over the place given some of his testing and route running.
Measurements
Coleman measured into the NFL Combine at 6032 (6 feet, 3 and 2/8ths inches) and 213 pounds. He didn't participate in any of the agility testing but recorded a 38-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10'7". Where the negativity started was with his brutal 4.61 40-yard dash. Despite that slow time, he still came in with an RAS of 8.17, which is good. He somewhat made up for the slow speed by having the fastest consistent speed during the gauntlet drill, running through it with ease and showing confidence through the catch.
Visits and Meetings
Keon Coleman has had top-30 visits with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also meeting with the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens at the NFL Combine.
What the Scouts are Saying
Peter Bukowski of The Leap: "One of the scouts (NFL Writer Bob) McGinn talked to predicted Keon Coleman would run in the 4.4's. I'm not sure that's quite there on tape, but he plays so much faster than he timed and the tracking data confirms that. Two scouts called him a surefire first-round WR."
Bucky Brooks for NFL.com: "The acrobatic contested-catch specialist overwhelms defenders on the perimeter with his superior length and exceptional ball skills. On a talented Florida State offense with a number of mouths to feed, Coleman finished 2023 with 50 catches for 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 300 yards on 25 punt returns (12.0 yards per return). As a smooth route runner with long arms, the 6-3 1/2, 213-pounder expands the strike zone for the quarterback. If placed correctly in a role that showcases his talents as a red-zone weapon/jump-ball specialist -- I see him as a jumbo slot receiver with big-play potential in the NFL -- Coleman could thrive as a Marques Colston-type weapon in a spread offense."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil. Coleman has excellent size and ball skills. He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner. The former star basketball player has a rebounder’s blend of extension and timing to give jump-ball defenders the blues. He’s big and strong with soft hands, but he can play with a little more aggression in claiming his deep-ball space and getting after it as a run blocker. Coleman might lack the athletic traits to be a well-rounded WR2. Instead, keep an eye on him as a big slot receiver who can be a red-zone specialist."
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic (paywall): "I do think many people overreacted to Coleman’s 4.61-second 40-yard-dash time and aren’t watching enough of the tape. Coleman’s combination of body control, burst and ball skills is really impressive in the air — and not something you can teach."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Overall, Coleman must develop more nuance to his route running, but his big-man twitch, physicality and ball-winning adjustment skills allow him to be a difference maker. With continued refinement, he has the talent to be an NFL starter (similar in ways to Courtland Sutton)."
Danny Kelly of The Ringer: "The FSU star is a vertical receiver who shakes press, accelerates off the line, and lights the afterburners to take the top off a defense. He has incredible body control and positions himself well to get the defender on his hip to box him out, timing his jump to elevate and contorting to catch the ball. Coleman is a special talent at catching the football; he has incredible leaping ability, arrogant hands, and makes some of the most ridiculous catches you’ll ever see.
Projected Draft Range
Where he goes is very dependent on how early wide receivers go off the board. Between the Cowboys at 24 and the Eagles at 53, you could argue as many as 20 teams could consider a wide receiver with their selections. I've seen some evaluators say he could fall into the top of the third round, but that'd surprise me given how many teams need wide receivers. There's going to be a team that falls in love with his vertical athleticism and ability to come down with 50/50 balls. The absolute latest I'd see him going is to Tampa Bay at 57 who is looking for an eventual Mike Evans successor.
After coming out of the Clemson game being in the discussion for the best receiver not named Marvin Harrison Jr., he's fallen between WR6 and WR13, depending on where you look. Harrison, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Brian Thomas Jr. are first-round locks, while AD Mitchell is likely in as well. From there it's wide open between Coleman, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, Troy Franklin, Ricky Pearsall, Roman Wilson, Malachi Corley, and Xavier Leggette. There's so much variety with the types of WRs teams can get in the Draft this year and it really just depends what they're going to prefer.
I personally hope he goes somewhere he can be a big slot as a WR2/3 and not stuck on the outside the entire time. If he can use his frame on the inside across the middle, that should be the best way to utilize his talents.
The teams mentioned and their picks in the first and second rounds: Saints (14 and 45), Buccaneers (26 and 57), Cowboys (24 and 56), Texans (42 and 59), Steelers (20 and 51), Bills (28 and 60), and the Ravens (30 and 62). The Texans just traded for Stefon Diggs, so I'd imagine they won't be as interested as they could've been.
Prediction
I have Keon Coleman coming off the board at 45 to the New Orleans Saints as the 8th wide receiver selected. I'm not sure it's the best situation for him with an aging Derek Carr at QB and Dennis Allen as his head coach, but with him being from Louisiana and being constantly compared to Marques Colston, it'd be a good storyline at the very least.
